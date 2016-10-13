Seikatsu Shidou Perversely Penal
A perverted teacher has doled out some “strict punishment” to the naughty girls of Seikatsu Shidou, a position that many will certainly regard as enviable despite its unrealistic nature (a common trait of H-content).
Seikatsu Shidou and all its schoolgirl shenanigans can please watchers now.
Finally, a teacher that teaches something that will actually be useful once you are out of school.
12 minutes...that barely qualifies as ova. And considering the gif tier animation it barely qualifies as "anime".
This art! It can only be Uran-sensei. Praise the god of lolicon!
What are you even talking about? Henreader is the real and one and only true god of lolicon. Runner ups are Ueda Yuu for them colors, Fuyuno Mikan for the smiles and Gommenasai for the feels.
Rustle is for floors, tho.
What are you even talking about?
Higashiyama Show is the real and one and only true god of lolicon.
What are you even talking about? Mochi is the one true god of lolicon.
Man you perverts know your shit.
And i always thought i was special for mediocre knowledge of loli artists.
What are you even talking about?
Yukino Minato is the one true god of lolicon.
As109 is better than all of those.
only when you like your dogfood bloody.
I guess I have some new names to research, thanks all.
Uran is the best if you're looking for lolis. Too bad he doesn't have many works.
Should check out Mochi and Maeshima Ryou. I didnt think doujin could get that good.
Yep, they're pretty good too.
he's inactive in the h-industry cause he actually has a non-h manga serialized.
Anon 8:42 is probably talking about Mukaki no Rakuen. Which is awesome. It is borderline h though, maybe that's the confusion here lol
Yeah, Mujaki no Rakuen is pretty funny and good
Really? I havent seen anything from his main non h works unless hes using a different name
The polka dot panties are insane, cute must have limits!
is this related to Nise Kyoushi ~ Seikatsu Shidou ADV?
I want a Hentai produced by SHAFT, that would be ART!!
I swear Chippai and Queen Bee are the same thing.
Probably a sub company.
No way their unrelated with the same animation type going on.
Queen Bee is cowtits label. Chippai is loli label.
Man does this have English subtitles and how old are those girls supposed to be...man this looks loli and HOT. Might have to consider finding a way to watch this...
I'd be lying if i said this wasn't a fantasy of mine.
Punishing school lolis? Fuck yes.
It is loli. It's made by Chippai, a studio specializing in loli hentai.
fairly nice art style, no animated gifs. let me guess, Queen Bee.
queen bee is such a cancer.
Lisencing all the good comics, then animate them in shit budget and make tons of money just because of the original work.
This looks good only in screenshots.
Even some amateur animations do 10 times better job at animating.
and the saddest thing is, it seems to be selling cause they keep pushing this diarrhea out.
and now others are jumping in this wagon.
gotta fucking hate this decade
This is pisses me off because Uran is one of my favorite Hentai artists for loli characters and this animated version butchered it. Queen Bee just releases one shots and they suck. Why couldn't a better studio get this?!
Close but wrong, it's another trashy studio doing slideshow animated hentai. Queen Bee isn't the only one.
Since when is Queen Bee a studio anyway? They're just a label.
stop trashing Queen Bee, you trolls
Ant Worker detected.
It's well deserve hate considering the terrible job they do.
Lmao, someone using the don't even support the industry retort for hentai.
People don't want to pay for that garbage that cost the same as something actually good. Yea that's right, they charge the same amount in comparison to studios that actually put more effort into animating.
terrible job because you assholes dont even bother to support the industry.
What a bunch of horny pixels.
I just wish it didn't have that motion comic style.
Looks like Mujaki no Rakuen Hentai Edition.
Well queen bee or chippai. Either way the good art and adaptations all see be done with rape stuff which I'm not a big fan of. So sad about this. The Mujaki no rakuen ova's were better. Why was the h-adaptation so short?! 12 minutes?! WTH. DON'T FUCK UP URAN'S WORKS!
The OVAs didn't even have nipples, how can they possibly be better? Granted, this here is also not all that good.
Another good IP ruined by a shit studio.
When the fucking they will STOP the fucking censoring no drawing? In 1984 Cream Lemon was fully UNCENSORED! I even have some eps uncensored.
I just thought the girls in the art books where sexy, but I never watched it.
I mean "on drawing"
From the same Hentai studio that brought us the Mujaki no Rakuen OVAs. WILL GET!
Even more. This is the same author manga author (Uran)
Chippai =/= Hakusensha