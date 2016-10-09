Fake Dating Site “Promised AKB48 Dates!”
Tokyo police have apprehended a software company president whose dating sites had been making fake profiles for female celebrities – with one such starlet being former AKB48 member Atsuko Maeda – whilst allowing users to then interact with the artificial maidens after spending exorbitant amounts of cash.
Employees of these dating sites were tasked with creating fake profiles of big name celebrities in an attempt to gull desperate users into shelling out – with one particularly lonely male having spent over ¥1.37 million just to send messages to a profile he believed was Atsuko Maeda.
The now arrested president was thought to have fled the country last month (likely to abandon ship and potentially start a new fraudulent service elsewhere), but later returned to Japan, resulting in his capture.
Profits over a two-year period ending in 2012 have been estimated to be about ¥11.6 billion, with most of the revenue believed to have been generated by the company’s fraudulent activities.
Such scams are unfortunately more frequent than might be expected, although when it comes to AKB the groups’s legitimate antics are scarcely any better than its ecosystem of fraudsters…
not much of a surprise there. there is always the problems of the fake sites to deal with when you go on the web. the problem is that these poor souls just want to have cute companion to spend time with, but need to learn to doubt others and to not believe everything that they see on the web.
I learnt to be skeptical of everything in the internet by lurking around Barrens Chat.
Loneliness, Lust, Fear and Greed - The 4 traits most preyed upon by those seeking to separate you from your money.
Those monsters who do that to other people should be publicly hanged. Damn heretics..
So, go back to medieval European way of doing things. Okay. Let us also burn the people who say something the majority does not agree with. Or is offensive to whoever has the most power at the time.
Any site that charges you a fee for a date, or to get one is not real. Why would anyone think this.
It's not so different from the dating sites here, they use porn models in their pics and commercials, wished they'd arrest them too.
Or that Ashley Madison shit where most of the people were actually bots.
Wonder if there will be a point where the bots are flirting with each other and enter a loop. That will be amusing.
So much money that could have been spent into research to make people go to 2D land.
Idol otaku are sad even by Japan's standards.
damn you are so right.
