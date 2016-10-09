RSSChannel

Fake Dating Site “Promised AKB48 Dates!”

Former-AKB48-AtsukoMaeda

Tokyo police have apprehended a software company president whose dating sites had been making fake profiles for female celebrities – with one such starlet being former AKB48 member Atsuko Maeda – whilst allowing users to then interact with the artificial maidens after spending exorbitant amounts of cash.

Employees of these dating sites were tasked with creating fake profiles of big name celebrities in an attempt to gull desperate users into shelling out – with one particularly lonely male having spent over ¥1.37 million just to send messages to a profile he believed was Atsuko Maeda.

The now arrested president was thought to have fled the country last month (likely to abandon ship and potentially start a new fraudulent service elsewhere), but later returned to Japan, resulting in his capture.

Profits over a two-year period ending in 2012 have been estimated to be about ¥11.6 billion, with most of the revenue believed to have been generated by the company’s fraudulent activities.

Such scams are unfortunately more frequent than might be expected, although when it comes to AKB the groups’s legitimate antics are scarcely any better than its ecosystem of fraudsters…



    16 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:59 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    not much of a surprise there. there is always the problems of the fake sites to deal with when you go on the web. the problem is that these poor souls just want to have cute companion to spend time with, but need to learn to doubt others and to not believe everything that they see on the web.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:28 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I learnt to be skeptical of everything in the internet by lurking around Barrens Chat.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:22 02/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    CHUCK NORRIS CAN MOVE THE WORLD BY SNEEZING ON IT!!!!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of cpc65
    Comment by cpc65
    22:04 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Loneliness, Lust, Fear and Greed - The 4 traits most preyed upon by those seeking to separate you from your money.

    Reply to cpc65
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:21 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those monsters who do that to other people should be publicly hanged. Damn heretics..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:27 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, go back to medieval European way of doing things. Okay. Let us also burn the people who say something the majority does not agree with. Or is offensive to whoever has the most power at the time.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    And nobody still get it that its a fake news just to advertise the idol group, since japanese idols is aiming to get popularity by shocking the public with weird stunts + misbelief that their fans is ready to kill and rob just to get a ticket on their concert. Idk how autistic one should be to worship them and believe that their "cute" personality is real and not just a play on camera and in reality they are disgusting sluts.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:27 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Any site that charges you a fee for a date, or to get one is not real. Why would anyone think this.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:43 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not so different from the dating sites here, they use porn models in their pics and commercials, wished they'd arrest them too.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or that Ashley Madison shit where most of the people were actually bots.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wonder if there will be a point where the bots are flirting with each other and enter a loop. That will be amusing.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:21 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That shit should be banned reguardless, it's only for married people, and encourages cheating, tge guys that had their names released to the public and commitrd suicide, deserved it

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:47 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you are cheating on someone that is wrong anyway. These where people well into established lives with kids. I wonder how the kids feel at school, or how it effects them.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    So much money that could have been spent into research to make people go to 2D land.

    Idol otaku are sad even by Japan's standards.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:33 09/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    damn you are so right.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:59 09/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    CUCKED, GRAB HER BY THE PUSSY

    Reply to Anonymous


