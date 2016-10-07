RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


Chaotic KFC Japan Promotion Enlists Ladybeard

KFC-Weird-Ladybeard-Ad-1

KFC-Weird-Ladybeard-Ad-2

KFC-Weird-Ladybeard-Ad-3

KFC Japan has sunk its teeth into the realm of bizarre advertisements as this recently unleashed video recruits the aid of notable cross-dresser Ladybeard, potentially giving the promotion a much needed level of weirdness that may end up becoming a memorable event for viewers even if it does not whet their appetite for saucy chicken bits.

The 3-minute advertisement, which promotes 2 new sauces:



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments