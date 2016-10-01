Top 20 Most Inspiring Anime Leaders
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 1, 2016 05:12 JST
- Tags: Gintama, Haikyu!!, Kuroko no Basket, Love Live!, One Piece, Rankings
The most dedicated and respect-worthy leaders in anime have been gauged by the many voters of this new ranking, revealing that one uncharacteristically loyal pirate is apparently someone that many are more than willing to faithfully follow.
2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyu!!)
3. Honoka Kosaka (Love Live!)
4. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
5. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)
6. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)
7. Yukio Kasamatsu (Kuroko no Basket)
8. Yuki Tetsuya (Diamond no Ace)
9. Isao Kondo (Gintama)
10. Kunimitsu Tezuka (Prince of Tennis)
11. Yusuke Fujisaki (Sket Dance)
12. Toru Oikawa (Haikyu!!)
13. Kazuya Miyuki (Ace of Diamond)
14. Takami Chika (Love Live Sunshine!)
15. Junpei Hyuga (Kuroko no Basket)
16. Tsubasa Ozora (Captain Tsubasa)
17. Edward Newgate (One Piece)
18. Mamoru Endo (Inazuma Eleven)
19. Kotaro Bokuto (Haikyu!!)
20. Bright Noa (Mobile Suit Gundam)
Fuck that list! I agree just with Honoka from Love Live, but the rest......
Ohh idol retards, I see...
Honoka was a selfish b**** who only thought about herself. She totally f***ed her friends over on the first Love Live competition. I dropped the series on the first episode of the second season because of the incomprehensible development of her being voted president.
The better pirate leader is Captain Harlock, and no, not the 2013 CGI Harlock. I'm talking about the OG of manly anime men who paved the way for true heroes.
Space Pirate Captain Harlock
Galaxy Express 999
Cosmo Warrior Zero
These works will dissuade any notion that he doesn't deserve the number one spot. He's a man with uncompromising values, fighting for Earth and Humanity along against an alien invasion even when Humanity labels him as the most wanted criminal.
I agree with you and have everything you can get that is Harlock including ones you omitted including:
Harlock Saga
Arcadia of My Youth
Endless Odyssey
I also enjoyed the CGI movie. CGI isn't going away so I just accept it for what it is
Harlock is the true pirate of honor.
Agreed, though I'm about 40/60 in not favoring the CGI film. I get what they tried to do but it was way too bold of an undertaking and too massive of a plot to be fitted in a hour and a half long movie. If it was a trilogy, it could have been the space sci-fi of Lord of the Rings, giving plenty of time to build each of the main characters, though I did hate not seeing any Mazone in CGI HD. Miime was beautiful though her having a mouth was pretty strange.
I agree but the chances of Matsumoto san getting the funding for a trilogy would have been problamatical. Especially at his age (78). I considereed it his swan song.
I thought Mime was stunningly beautiful and we secretly all knew she had a mouth. After all where did all that booze go. Lol!
The lack of Irresponsible Captain Tyler is confusing and disturbing.
Classic!
Why is luffy here?
because he deserves it. the end.
where is Rito yuuki? After all this guy successfully leads one of the largest harem organizations in the history of anime, and all of his harem members seems to be very devoted to him and his litte guy. Nobody beats rito, the harem master
His harem members can't vote in these polls. Nobody else would give him a vote. Men hate such an undeserving impotent to boast a huge harem yet never doing anything with it, women find it disgusting how he shamefully keeps playing with so many girls at the same time, like the worst playboy in history.
If he was actually boning the girls in his harem, he might have got inspiration votes from male voters.
Please, while he may not be anime, we all know Luka is the harem GOD.
I never did see the appeal in a harem. It's like if you had all the food and love in the world, but you would just laugh and watch everyone starve.
This list is absolute fucking garbage. Fucking hell, do the weirdos who'll vote for these characters know what an inspiring leader is really like!?
Lelouch where?
This list is disrespectful to Lelouch.
I can't believe there is no mention of LoGH with has brilliant and genius leaders such as admiral Fork, Job Truniht or Braunschweig
Where is Ash Ketchum on this list? No one has lead a bunch of losers through the world of pokemon like he has. I mean he has been leading these poor kids through pokemon hell for decades! An never ending cycle of pokemon hell. And poor pikachu, forever stuck and never evolving pokemon.
Another overhyped top. Where one-real-try leader - Hajime from Gatchaman Crowds?
I always thought Levi was a whiney bitch
No Kamina? Bright at 20? Unbelievable...
i thought true leaders are born through intense combat, not no 'slife of life' bullshit, though it still kinda counts. u want inspiring? look up someone that can motivate people to follow them, even though they may have less than zero chance of survival.
also, there's a severe lack of military based leaders on this list. WHERE DA FUCK ARE ALL THE GUNDAM BASED LEADERS OUT THERE?!!??!!?
Needs more Misato.
where's bright noa when u need him:
BRIGHT SLAPS FOR EVERYONE
See Number 20
HOW THE FK IS KAMINA NOT ON THE LIST?
SAME WITH OGA FROM GUNDAM IRON BLOODED WTF!
MB for caps.
needs more caps
MORE CAPS
Just about the only person I agree with as "inspiring" on this list is Luffy... Do better plz
Sorry...the bitch from Love Lice is on that list, and not Haruka Amani from Idolm@ster??? This site deserves to be shut down for putting that filth. INVALID!!!
Considering there is no Goku on this list, and he's the inspiration for a couple of these characters, I call this list bull.
This is a list of leaders (of a group). Goku has the leadership skills of a wet paper bag. He can't even manage his medication schedule, let alone hold the responsibility of other's lives.
Fate Zero rider where ?
Should put Integra from Hellsing... There is also Kamina/Simon from TTGL and Youichi from Eyeshield for pure badassery.
Search and destroy?
"Kamina/Simon from TTGL"
Considering they're not on the entire list, I think there's a problem with the translation or the people answering to the poll don't know what the word means.
Integra is a fair point.
For sure. If it was Abridged, it's even more funnier than original.
How is Honkers inspiring? They had to talk her out of quitting several times. De-facto μ's is ran by Umi and Eli, Honoka is more of a mascot than anything. In the anime version, anyway.
Agreed. Even Sunshine's Chika is a more inspiring leader, and she doesn't really inspire much either.