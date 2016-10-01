RSSChannel

Top 20 Most Inspiring Anime Leaders

The most dedicated and respect-worthy leaders in anime have been gauged by the many voters of this new ranking, revealing that one uncharacteristically loyal pirate is apparently someone that many are more than willing to faithfully follow.

The ranking:


1. Luffy (One Piece)

2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyu!!)

3. Honoka Kosaka (Love Live!)

4. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

5. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

6. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

7. Yukio Kasamatsu (Kuroko no Basket)

8. Yuki Tetsuya (Diamond no Ace)

9. Isao Kondo (Gintama)

10. Kunimitsu Tezuka (Prince of Tennis)

11. Yusuke Fujisaki (Sket Dance)

12. Toru Oikawa (Haikyu!!)

13. Kazuya Miyuki (Ace of Diamond)

14. Takami Chika (Love Live Sunshine!)

15. Junpei Hyuga (Kuroko no Basket)

16. Tsubasa Ozora (Captain Tsubasa)

17. Edward Newgate (One Piece)

18. Mamoru Endo (Inazuma Eleven)

19. Kotaro Bokuto (Haikyu!!)

20. Bright Noa (Mobile Suit Gundam)



    Comment by Anonymous
    07:31 01/10/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Fuck that list! I agree just with Honoka from Love Live, but the rest......

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:54 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ohh idol retards, I see...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:25 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Honoka was a selfish b**** who only thought about herself. She totally f***ed her friends over on the first Love Live competition. I dropped the series on the first episode of the second season because of the incomprehensible development of her being voted president.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:47 01/10/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    The better pirate leader is Captain Harlock, and no, not the 2013 CGI Harlock. I'm talking about the OG of manly anime men who paved the way for true heroes.

    Space Pirate Captain Harlock
    Galaxy Express 999
    Cosmo Warrior Zero

    These works will dissuade any notion that he doesn't deserve the number one spot. He's a man with uncompromising values, fighting for Earth and Humanity along against an alien invasion even when Humanity labels him as the most wanted criminal.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of kanbanmusume
    Comment by kanbanmusume
    01:34 02/10/2016 # ! Good (+0.4)

    I agree with you and have everything you can get that is Harlock including ones you omitted including:

    Harlock Saga
    Arcadia of My Youth
    Endless Odyssey

    I also enjoyed the CGI movie. CGI isn't going away so I just accept it for what it is
    Harlock is the true pirate of honor.

    Reply to kanbanmusume
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:41 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Agreed, though I'm about 40/60 in not favoring the CGI film. I get what they tried to do but it was way too bold of an undertaking and too massive of a plot to be fitted in a hour and a half long movie. If it was a trilogy, it could have been the space sci-fi of Lord of the Rings, giving plenty of time to build each of the main characters, though I did hate not seeing any Mazone in CGI HD. Miime was beautiful though her having a mouth was pretty strange.

    Avatar of kanbanmusume
    Comment by kanbanmusume
    12:55 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree but the chances of Matsumoto san getting the funding for a trilogy would have been problamatical. Especially at his age (78). I considereed it his swan song.
    I thought Mime was stunningly beautiful and we secretly all knew she had a mouth. After all where did all that booze go. Lol!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:06 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The lack of Irresponsible Captain Tyler is confusing and disturbing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:50 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Classic!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Why is luffy here?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:00 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    because he deserves it. the end.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:41 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    where is Rito yuuki? After all this guy successfully leads one of the largest harem organizations in the history of anime, and all of his harem members seems to be very devoted to him and his litte guy. Nobody beats rito, the harem master

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:58 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    His harem members can't vote in these polls. Nobody else would give him a vote. Men hate such an undeserving impotent to boast a huge harem yet never doing anything with it, women find it disgusting how he shamefully keeps playing with so many girls at the same time, like the worst playboy in history.

    If he was actually boning the girls in his harem, he might have got inspiration votes from male voters.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:43 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please, while he may not be anime, we all know Luka is the harem GOD.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:31 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I never did see the appeal in a harem. It's like if you had all the food and love in the world, but you would just laugh and watch everyone starve.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:12 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This list is absolute fucking garbage. Fucking hell, do the weirdos who'll vote for these characters know what an inspiring leader is really like!?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:13 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lelouch where?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:52 06/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This list is disrespectful to Lelouch.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:03 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can't believe there is no mention of LoGH with has brilliant and genius leaders such as admiral Fork, Job Truniht or Braunschweig

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Playing around
    Comment by Playing around
    21:48 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where is Ash Ketchum on this list? No one has lead a bunch of losers through the world of pokemon like he has. I mean he has been leading these poor kids through pokemon hell for decades! An never ending cycle of pokemon hell. And poor pikachu, forever stuck and never evolving pokemon.

    Reply to Playing around
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:30 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Another overhyped top. Where one-real-try leader - Hajime from Gatchaman Crowds?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:33 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I always thought Levi was a whiney bitch

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:24 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    No Kamina? Bright at 20? Unbelievable...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:45 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    i thought true leaders are born through intense combat, not no 'slife of life' bullshit, though it still kinda counts. u want inspiring? look up someone that can motivate people to follow them, even though they may have less than zero chance of survival.

    also, there's a severe lack of military based leaders on this list. WHERE DA FUCK ARE ALL THE GUNDAM BASED LEADERS OUT THERE?!!??!!?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Larry
    Comment by Larry
    10:27 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Needs more Misato.

    Reply to Larry
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:06 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    where's bright noa when u need him:
    BRIGHT SLAPS FOR EVERYONE

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:47 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    See Number 20

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Robert D Viewing
    Comment by Robert D Viewing
    07:44 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    HOW THE FK IS KAMINA NOT ON THE LIST?

    SAME WITH OGA FROM GUNDAM IRON BLOODED WTF!

    Reply to Robert D Viewing
    Avatar of Robert D Viewing
    Comment by Robert D Viewing
    07:52 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    MB for caps.

    Reply to Robert D Viewing
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:06 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    needs more caps
    MORE CAPS

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:02 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just about the only person I agree with as "inspiring" on this list is Luffy... Do better plz

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:28 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry...the bitch from Love Lice is on that list, and not Haruka Amani from Idolm@ster??? This site deserves to be shut down for putting that filth. INVALID!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:11 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Considering there is no Goku on this list, and he's the inspiration for a couple of these characters, I call this list bull.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:18 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is a list of leaders (of a group). Goku has the leadership skills of a wet paper bag. He can't even manage his medication schedule, let alone hold the responsibility of other's lives.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:12 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fate Zero rider where ?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:13 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Should put Integra from Hellsing... There is also Kamina/Simon from TTGL and Youichi from Eyeshield for pure badassery.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:49 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Search and destroy?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:07 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Kamina/Simon from TTGL"

    Considering they're not on the entire list, I think there's a problem with the translation or the people answering to the poll don't know what the word means.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:02 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Integra is a fair point.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:52 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    For sure. If it was Abridged, it's even more funnier than original.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    How is Honkers inspiring? They had to talk her out of quitting several times. De-facto μ's is ran by Umi and Eli, Honoka is more of a mascot than anything. In the anime version, anyway.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:50 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Agreed. Even Sunshine's Chika is a more inspiring leader, and she doesn't really inspire much either.

    Reply to Anonymous



