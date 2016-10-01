Top 20 Most Inspiring Anime Leaders

The most dedicated and respect-worthy leaders in anime have been gauged by the many voters of this new ranking, revealing that one uncharacteristically loyal pirate is apparently someone that many are more than willing to faithfully follow.

The ranking:



1. Luffy (One Piece)

2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyu!!)

3. Honoka Kosaka (Love Live!)

4. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

5. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

6. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

7. Yukio Kasamatsu (Kuroko no Basket)

8. Yuki Tetsuya (Diamond no Ace)

9. Isao Kondo (Gintama)

10. Kunimitsu Tezuka (Prince of Tennis)

11. Yusuke Fujisaki (Sket Dance)

12. Toru Oikawa (Haikyu!!)

13. Kazuya Miyuki (Ace of Diamond)

14. Takami Chika (Love Live Sunshine!)

15. Junpei Hyuga (Kuroko no Basket)

16. Tsubasa Ozora (Captain Tsubasa)

17. Edward Newgate (One Piece)

18. Mamoru Endo (Inazuma Eleven)

19. Kotaro Bokuto (Haikyu!!)

20. Bright Noa (Mobile Suit Gundam)