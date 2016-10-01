RSSChannel

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 × Keijo

The previously announced Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 collaboration with upcoming butt-battle anime Keijo has gotten its own trailer, revealing that the sukumizu from Keijo’s many voluptuous maidens will be introduced into the game and causing many to regard the event as a match made in heaven.

The stupendously sexy trailer, which also shows off how explosively fragile the sukumizu are:

Those who have yet to experience Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 can do so for the PS4 and Vita now; Keijo will begin its battle of breasts and butts on October 6th.



    23 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:54 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The thumbnails made it look like they were wearing bodypaint...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:23 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well that's someone's fetish too, after all.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:02 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Was the exploding swimsuits theme really necessary?

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:58 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are all the big strong ladies on the review board jealous of my figure now?

    https://cs.sankakucomplex.com/data/82/ec/82ecb5d1e39b2cc984e3ffb016db401a.jpg?5384446

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:29 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sit on my face, Marie Rose.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:24 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    But i don't want to REGRIND for it =.=

    Please release ASIA!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:53 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pity it's Japan only.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:22 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    U thank femist

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:06 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't get this... isn't Keijo like the perfect sport for lesbians?

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:53 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The should really just make a version for women with the guys.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:40 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You make joke, but they actually did say it's not coming because they don't want to deal with feminists and sjw bullshit.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:26 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, this isn't Japan only. People forget that the game comes with English subtitles and that PS4's are region free so you can play it on US systems. You just have to import it. If you have a disc version of the game it likely comes in the latest patch update. You use your in game money to likely purchase the DLC. So anyone thinking that this isn't coming to the US likely don't own the disc version or are just assuming it's not available. Either that or they're just ignorant as fuck and don't do any research at all and talk out their asses like it's nobodies business. All the dlc for this game has been made available in the US. You just have to own a disc version of the game. Mainly because a downloaded version is a pain in the ass to get. I've been enjoying it and the dlc. Can't wait for this. Which again, all the dlc has been free with in game currency. So no need to buy those ridiculous tickets either.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:05 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Maria Gone Wild.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of TNinja
    Comment by TNinja
    08:07 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hm, aren't they released in ASIA versions too?

    Reply to TNinja
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:34 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please release ASIA. No SJW brain disease pandemic here yet.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:39 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    There is actually but not as severely bad in the west. Many are becoming SJW/Feminazis here.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:29 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This one hasn't been, and probably won't be.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:40 01/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    We definitely need this game in the west. Sale of PS4 Slim and PS4 PRO console will jump up in sale in North America and Western countries. Many not own a PS4 yet. So this game will boost the sale for Sony and guess what we buy DEAD OR ALIVE 5 LAST ROUND again for PS4 game library! Nothing to lost just more fun for Gamers and more profit for Sony. Am for sure for that.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:54 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I live in TX, and the sad thing is I had a friend who I loved playing fighting games with. He died in a bad car accident around Houston. I will play from time to time, but sometimes the memory's come back.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:22 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The one thing we can't change is the past, and we need to learn not to repeat it. All you can really do is maybe help others not to have the same fate. Super powers are fake, kindnesses and understanding are the only real magic.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:28 02/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry for your loss.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:54 01/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keijo will be AOTY.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:09 02/10/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Marie rose is totally USELESS in this XDXDXDXD

    Reply to Anonymous


