Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 × Keijo

The previously announced Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 collaboration with upcoming butt-battle anime Keijo has gotten its own trailer, revealing that the sukumizu from Keijo’s many voluptuous maidens will be introduced into the game and causing many to regard the event as a match made in heaven.

The stupendously sexy trailer, which also shows off how explosively fragile the sukumizu are:

Those who have yet to experience Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 can do so for the PS4 and Vita now; Keijo will begin its battle of breasts and butts on October 6th.