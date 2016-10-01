Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 × Keijo
The previously announced Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 collaboration with upcoming butt-battle anime Keijo has gotten its own trailer, revealing that the sukumizu from Keijo’s many voluptuous maidens will be introduced into the game and causing many to regard the event as a match made in heaven.
The stupendously sexy trailer, which also shows off how explosively fragile the sukumizu are:
Those who have yet to experience Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 can do so for the PS4 and Vita now; Keijo will begin its battle of breasts and butts on October 6th.
Actually, this isn't Japan only. People forget that the game comes with English subtitles and that PS4's are region free so you can play it on US systems. You just have to import it. If you have a disc version of the game it likely comes in the latest patch update. You use your in game money to likely purchase the DLC. So anyone thinking that this isn't coming to the US likely don't own the disc version or are just assuming it's not available. Either that or they're just ignorant as fuck and don't do any research at all and talk out their asses like it's nobodies business. All the dlc for this game has been made available in the US. You just have to own a disc version of the game. Mainly because a downloaded version is a pain in the ass to get. I've been enjoying it and the dlc. Can't wait for this. Which again, all the dlc has been free with in game currency. So no need to buy those ridiculous tickets either.
