Drive Girls “Girls That Transform Into Cars!”

Japan has worked its anthropomorphic magic on yet another inanimate object, this time morphing notable cars into charming girls with “Drive Girls“, with the game surprisingly turning out to be an action game rather than a racing title and may possibly even prove more popular than other similar franchises due to the use of cute girls…

A trailer focusing more on gameplay:

The character introduction trailer:

Players can anticipate driving their favorite girls about on January 26th for the Vita.