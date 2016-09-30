Drive Girls “Girls That Transform Into Cars!”
Japan has worked its anthropomorphic magic on yet another inanimate object, this time morphing notable cars into charming girls with “Drive Girls“, with the game surprisingly turning out to be an action game rather than a racing title and may possibly even prove more popular than other similar franchises due to the use of cute girls…
A trailer focusing more on gameplay:
The character introduction trailer:
Players can anticipate driving their favorite girls about on January 26th for the Vita.
I grew up in the atari era and this looks more like n64.
Why am I here?
Fun.
Drive me in
this game is perfect for people who want to combine their love for women and car.
either this like an equivalent of how a Michael Bay Transformers movies looked like, just made the cars actual girls!!, but we already had enough female Transformers such as Arcee, Elita-1, Moon Racer, Chromia, Fire Star, Strika, Blackarachnia, Strong Arm, Wind Blade, Victorion, & many-many more.
Makes perfect sense. Half the people who own a ferrari bought it because they want to have sex with it.
am i the only one who's disappointed that its an action game and not a more serious driving game?
here's to hoping that at least the driving physics wont be dumbed down for the COD millenial generation who cant stand a little oversteer.
Their male counterparts are called Transformers. now we can have some Megatron porn!
They could have called it TransGirls and earned 10 Internet points.
Calling it TransGirls would imply that the girls all have a stick shift... ;)
You mean "sticky" shaft? ;)
A dream come true for that dude that was fucking his car.
10/10 would ride all night long
Moeformers?
Or is it Transformoes?
Moe-Bots
This guy gets it. The relationship between Gobots and Transformers.
I, for one, welcomes our new Moebot overlords.
MOEEEEEFOOOORRRMEEERRRSSS!!!!
cuteeeesss in disguiseee!! MOEEEEEFOOOORRRMEEERRRSSS!!!!
More than Nyaaann eyesss!!!
this remind me Turbo Teen from Robot Chicken...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8vtSnD1nug
Turbo teen was an actual cartoon!
Does he get cum stains and die in the cartoon too?
And when you think that they can't come up with even more retarded ideas.
tell that to the 30 something old franchise.
Don't tell me there's no refuelling minigame!
she gots that junk in her trunk
Yeah, but it would never get Recycled.
"You're not the only one who can turn into a car. I'm a car now, too."
Time To Unpimp Ze Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEmCUZfjVYk
Kinda hoping there will be a DLC lorry character; could call her "Maki" or maybe "Kenwaruko."