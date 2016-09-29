Rambunctious Rem Ero-Cosplay Maid in Heaven
Enchanting blue-haired maid Rem of traumatic death anime Re:Zero has obtained an extremely perverse ero-cosplay from the highly established @Factory, depicting the much worshiped 2D girl in such a tantalizing state that some would surely be willing to die to witness it all up close.
Good but not great. Not the cutest or best Rem cosplay I've seen, but definitely most ero. My penis still approves.
Fapped.
8.5/10
where the horn
Nice model, but seems like she'd look better cosplaying a different character, Rem doesn't suit her.
She may not be particularly pretty but she sure manages to look the part! Damn nice.
I would ram this Rem cosplayer.
not hot enough to make me hard enough to fap, and I have fapped to cartoons.
i'd ram that.
I like! now if she could lose the panties completely that would be nice
Plays loli character.
Doesn't shave pubic hair.
2/10 - Icantfaptothis.jpg
Too hairy pussy. And too fat. But not bad. She should try HxH.
What's this? Uncensored pussy?
Thick thighs. Yum.
Kawaiku nai.
This pleases me.
I would suck on those inverted nipples until they come out.
I've got news for you........those aren't inverted nipples.
Mega burrrrrn
YEZZZ!!!!! Finally!!!
It's hard to tell, but she pissed on the floor in the last few pics.
Ero cosplays always seem to have the girl pissing in them. Not that I"m complaining.
And she forgot to dye the hair below on blue too.
Someone with photoshop skills please help us!
Also the brows. Rem has blue brows as well.
Uhm... you are aware that the hair color up and below can differ?
No shit Shirley. But this is one of those cases that the carpet just needs to match the drapes to make it work
I did not know that, please forgive my virgin Kryptonite.
would have been better no hair down below
Hell no. Women should have hair down there.
Rem .... who is Rem?
Damn white whale!
tip: Rem wrote the letter, and it wasn't blank
she's a little odd, but far better than most jav cosplayers. would fuck.
Pheromones, a cute, cute.
Lovely body, and nice pubic hair.
I don't understand the point of cosplaying a character you don't have the same body as. This girls breasts are much too small for Rem
Too fat.