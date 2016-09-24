Ghost In The Shell Movie “May Not Be Rape”
Sep 24, 2016
A slew of teaser trailers have appeared for Hollywood’s upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell movie, leaving some impressed at its quality despite Hollywood’s tendency to botch beloved Japanese franchises and possibly proving that the movie might have merit (disregarding its previous controversies).
The numerous brief teasers that nastier critics will no doubt tear apart:
The live action Ghost in the Shell film will debut in the west on March 31st, while a Japanese launch date has yet to be disclosed.
When the best thing someone can say is that what you're currently making "may not be rape" you know you've done something terribly wrong in the past.
It would be nice if they would at least cast someone who was Asian.
Pretty much this entirely. I like Scarlett in a lot of things but this is not the type of role for her. Motoko Kusanagi is not a name I expect to see given to a woman of Danish/Polish ancestry. You don't expect a Malaysian to play Kunta Kinte. You don't expect a Brazilian to play Ghandi. You just don't cast a role with a person that fits literally none of the expected description except that she is female.
@18:56
James Bond should always stay British love.
Bond can be both Black and British at the same time. What wouldnt make sense is if they cast someone like Jackie Chan as Bond. The Britishness (or UK-ness, considering past Bonds were Irish and Scotish) is necessary, not the skin color or even gender. Just like it doesn't make sense to cast a white American as someone named "Kusanagi". How're they gonna explain that? She was born Japanese but decided to go with all Caucasian prosthetics, because...? That's like a future version of that fucked up stuff people wear to appear more white. Why have to explain anything when they could have just cast that awesome actress from Pacific Rim? And for the record, I am a fan of Scarlet.
Well, Major Kusanagi has used full prosthetic bodies since birth and it's canon for her to use utterly different models, so it has a simple enough explanation in lore not the be an actual problem, only whining.
You don't cast Eren Yaeger or Edward Elric with a asian actor... oh wait
@11:19: Rinko Kukichi would have been a perfect fit for this role. How could they pass that up?
They could not even get it right for Wonder Woman. Oh well, it does have Matthew Jensen doing the cinematography.
And you dont expect a black man to play James Bond but things are what they are. Get over it.
I don't care what race the actress is, I just want her to look and sound like the Major, or at least as similar as possible.
Nothing against her, but Scarlett Johansson doesn't have either of those qualities.
She's kinda got the body and, to a lesser extent, the face, but not the voice. But then I dont think she's ever been given a role before where she could be like a confident and tough "chief of police" type character where she's needed to give orders and stuff.
I believe cinema sins said the same thing about the last airbender, and we all know that was a complete flop.
Just like Asian movie industry should cast more Europeans and Americans. The Attack on Titan was especially disgraceful with it's Jap cast.
Hey dipshit, Japan made an AoT film for a JAPANESE audience. There aren't that many white ppl who can speak fluent Japanese.
then they shouldn't make an adaptation if they're incapable of being faithful to the source
Scarlett Johansson doesn't fit with a character like Motoko Kusanagi.
She could play that role in her sleep, but since the director is the talentless hack behind Snow White and the Huntsman, the most boring blockbuster this decade, there's literally zero chance this will be good.
Until you look at the casting and notice that the antagonist is a terrorist leader names Kuze who also goes by the alias The Laughing Man... and realize that they're grabbing all the antagonists from Stand Alone Complex and mixing them together and likely totally raping the original material.
Yeah, I would be no surprised if they fucked up this one too. Live action tend to do that all the time and even worst for the case like Hollywood.
instantfail
pessimist wont live long.
people like you instant fail in life.
You fucking nerds. You haven't even watched the movie. And instant fail? This is why you're not invited in parties.
you're probably the faggot that said 'you haven't even watched the dragonball evolution movie' or 'you haven't even watched the dead or alive movie' etc. fuck you. we have seen enough to know.
The entire point is to not watch it. Watching it and then complaining about it still makes those lunatics money. Don't watch. Don't promote. Just ignore this crap.
Edge of Tomorrow was actually good and Pacific Rim is an original IP
Guillermo Del Toro is the only western director I'd trust bringing an anime adaptation to the silver screen due to his being an avid anime fan himself.
But then we finally got Edge of Tomorrow (manga adaptation) and Pacific Rim (kaiju film way better than either Hollywood Godzillas). It is possible to get it right one day, but it depends on which director gets involved. Its usually the worst directors who get to adapt manga/anime/games for western films, unfortunately. This is why I always first look at the director's pedigree or lack of one every time I go to see any movie. Best indicator of whither money will be wasted or not, imo.
@20:45
lol, gotta draw the line somewhere
Who cares, GitS franchise as a whole after the first movie is a rehash of rehash of rehash anyway.
Yeah, like the magnificient seven, it's a remake of a western that was a remake of a samurai movie that was a remake of a gangster movie. And it still works.
This will be new for 87% of the viewers.
Can't wait to not watch this.
Visually it doesn't look half bad but I know story wise it's just gonna suck. I hope I'm wrong tho and this end up being a good movie like Edge of Tomorrow.
A lot of the moviegoing public didn't even know that "Edge of Tomorrow" was based on a manga.
I'm gonna keep my expectations sooooo low.
It is going to be shit.
Just never watch it. Really. Stay away from it.
Im gonna wait for other, less strict fans to bite the bullet first and see what their reactions are before jumping in myself. I don't need it to be 100% faithful to the manga or anime but I do hope it will be a well made film in its own right at least, with the main themes/ideas intact.
Well, they got the same scriptwriters that made Street Kings for one guy (other interesting thing is Spectral, made by the same guy, also on Q1 2017 and also about a special ops team, but fighting the supernatural in this case) and Straight Outta Compton and the new Scarface for the other, so it probably won't be utterly stupid. I'm willing to give it the same chances as a Battle Angel made by Robert Rodriguez and James cameron.
And then tear it apart.
what the- they've got Beat Takeshi?!
Its like they think that choosing any random 5 second clip from the film makes for a good "teaser", as long as they add a cool logo animation that makes it all seem "cryptic". 2 of them were actually ok in that sense, but the guy shooting and emptying the gun and the girl asking "what are you?" for no apparent reason? Show something actually intriguing at least. So far it only seem like they've replicated a lot of the anime's look, but... that just makes for a nice shell, what matters more is the ghost within it, so to speak.
Until I head good things about it from someone who I personally know irl, im not watching it.
I love G.I.T.S. so good or bad I am going to watch it and not make a decision until I do. If it turns out to be total trash then I'll complain about it because I actually watched the movie and not just some teaser trailers.
given Hollywood's track record, I've set the bar pretty low...
Japan's track record isn't that great either
reserving judgement until I see the movie personally
this is the internet... stop being a reasonable human being...
It's still cancer that shouldn't be made.
Har
The Director did Snowwhite and the huntsman. Looking nice but beeing boring as hell. ScarJo is anything than fitting this role. Tagusa an old asian fuck instead of a young non asian!!
So this might good at astethics but crap on all other departments. I will keep my money.
Anime and Manga adaptions don't deserve to be in Cinema anyway. Take the scraps we give you minorities.
Sure, complaining about how it's gonna be shit when you already showing you're not even a fan or know a thing.
Firts it's Togusa, not Tagusa.
Second, anyone would have realized the old asian fuck is Aramaki played by Beat Takeshi, not Togusa.