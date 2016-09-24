A slew of teaser trailers have appeared for Hollywood’s upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell movie, leaving some impressed at its quality despite Hollywood’s tendency to botch beloved Japanese franchises and possibly proving that the movie might have merit (disregarding its previous controversies).

The numerous brief teasers that nastier critics will no doubt tear apart:

The live action Ghost in the Shell film will debut in the west on March 31st, while a Japanese launch date has yet to be disclosed.