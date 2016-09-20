Re:Ero Onahole Parody – “But Why Not Rem!?”
- Date: Sep 20, 2016 20:56 JST
Supposed “main heroine” Emilia of absurdly popular fantasy anime Re:Zero has obtained her own onahole parody entitled “Re:Ero Start a Pseudo-sexual Intercourse from Hole“, sure to be snatched up right away by enthusiasts – despite the fact that fans would undoubtedly prefer a Rem-based onahole instead.
Supplemental omake:
Ravenous Re:Zero fans can make do with 2nd best now.
What's wrong with loli again?
Tama Toys is what you give your friends to make fun of their misfortunes, never use these. Try looking for better brands.
What do you call a virgin on a water bed? A cherry buoy.
I put that in my friends b-day card. ROFL!
No Rem No Life!!
As a more advanced onahole enthusiast, this would be in the middle of quality pocket pussys. The current trend of themed onaholes are generally low quality. This appears to be somewhat alright.
Not up to my high quality requirements, but meh.
Whos Rem?
and where is my BEAKO Ona-Hole?
Last Pic: Looks like Emilia can talk with her pussy :)
Triple meaning joke ;)
by last I mean before omake.
Hey look, a lose lose situwtion, or lose lose lose becuase no ram either.... Honestly i keep hearing about this anime but have no interest in watching it BUT I STILL KNOW WHO THESE "WAIFUS" ARE.
but, who is Rem?
The person who is phone...
Hmphh,my Betelguese's manly hole is much better than this oni-hole crap
That's not Emilia, the silver-haired half elf.
That's Remilia, the blue-haired half elf... and likely half oni.
I hadn't noticed it, this is simply genius.
Half elf, have oni, half pig. ElfDemonPig.
ELONPI
Your math just doesn't add up.
Rem is just a random maid for those who are too young to realize maido's are old school and she's second rate.
I love Emilia
Same! :)
> re:ero
you wont believe how long i facepalmed at that
Lez : Ero sounds better.
Pretty clever imo
what no felis? :D
felis is love, felis is life
You can't make a Felis onahole. An anahoe, on the contrary... :D