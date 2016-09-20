Lulu×Ren Ero-MMD Certainly Steamy
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Sep 20, 2016 03:44 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Final Fantasy X, Image Gallery, Kagamine Ren, MikuMikuDance, Onsen, Oppai
Characters of entirely different franchises have for some reason intermingled in this perverted new MMD animation, as Final Fantasy X’s Lulu and male Vocaloid Kagamine Ren give each other a rub-down in the bath – though not a particularly clean one.
Lulu's tits are too small.
Lulu where'd your boobs go?
WTF!!! who idiot put the head of Lulu in the anorexic body o Lightning???
Lighting is just more fun!
Nice hot /ss/ stuff.
After all of this why do I feel like Lulu never really smiles back?
I understand how importing your reading is Lulu. I kinda gave you that piece of paper that day to let you know you have someone that does care. So you know you can use it if you ever needed, it was a test of bonds.
Some native English speaker care to translate this comment?
What where the video designers smoking?
No audio? This video sucks.
FinalFantasyLEN XvX?
Straight Shota is really going mainstream. We are getting a title a month now.
I wonder if this is related to the fantasies of herbivorous men?
Not that I am complaining.
When you were a kid, you never had the fantasy of having sex with a much older woman?
What?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUioul5JYvk
Well yeah, she did cradle rob me. She was the same back then.
http://pre10.deviantart.net/75b7/th/pre/i/2015/358/0/1/yomiko_readman_by_kiaraz-d9ld51t.png
@14:44
Did you have fantasies of having your own personal library with her, and making love to her on a solid oak oval reading table with her glasses on? What was wrong with you back then? lol!
@13:49
Bet you wanted your cute librarian to adopt you hu? 💖
oh well, i'm sure she forgot
@13:49
I never really forgot that face, something always was endearing about it.
http://img00.deviantart.net/0995/i/2015/202/e/a/touhou____patchouli_knowledge_by_sysen-d926l4y.png
"Ren"
What the hell?
Right?
I mean, everyone knows it should be written レン...
Even porn ripoffs of FF characters make me sick now, I'm so fucking done with that shit franchise. She looks like a white negro shemale bayonetta.
animation could use some fine-tuning/cleaning up it's pretty jerky/rough most of the time
Oh the humanity!