Felix Argyle Trap Cosplay “Cuter Than Most Girls”
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Sep 17, 2016 17:22 JST
- Tags: Crossdressing, Image Gallery, Nekomimi, Re:Zero, Trap
Re:Zero’s cross-dressing cat-boy Felix Argyle has steadily risen in popularity due to his “dangerously” cute appeal, a fact that has been demonstrated by the emergence of this new cosplay, which features an actual cross-dressing male for once, not that anyone could tell under the patina of makeup and layers of Photoshop – save with most intimate inspection.
The overwhelmingly cute cosplay:
My feelings regarding this cosplay are exactly the same than with the anime character
1. I do not belive that's a man
2. In the case he actually is a man, I am not gay but I would still tap that ass as long as he keeps his weewee hidden from my sight.
Just close your eyes and pretend that he's a chick.
It's what I'd probably do whilst hitting it like the fist of an angry god and coming with the force of a thousand suns. Probably.
Are you a poet?
I give 0 fucks. Looks like a girl, talks like a girl, acts like a girl. I'd be balls deep in that ass.
while listening to them grunt like a man?
you can be sure the illusion falls apart outside of a photoshoot
Hurray for I-pod earjacks and audio files from your favorite H^^
I think I'll jump on this "not-gay" fag-wagon and declare a fact most homophobes tend to ignore - that gender have no actual effect on the quality of one's ass.
Endless conversation until we see his/her genital.
It's not gay if the balls don't touch
true.
Everyone would be gay for Felix Argyle. Not only bridget.
I would tap that ass. He's cuter then most woman i see in daily live or on tv...
Not for me. I'd make him be on his back while I worked his dick.
Out of sight, out of mind eh?
tap what ass?
it's got man hands and probably man breath.
don't be a fag.
>man breath
Thats only an issue if you are a pilow-biter.
All this talk of traps makes me feel better about my initial reaction to the first picture. It DID seem a little off.
Dat tail yo.
If you're not trafficking, or something crazy everyone should love who they want. It's really no one's business.
why does he have a fake bust? the anime version is flat like a table.
IT'S A TRAP!.......but somehow I don't seem to care??!?!?!?!?!?!?!
The link to the cosplay doesn't work.
You need a weibo account.
I wouldn't be surprised if there were a man, either there is a whole makeup transformation or this person have really girly face and body.
Boy or girl...i don't care anymore !
That hand alone give it out that's a dude...
big hand..
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!
BRAVO!
Soo it's a trap cosplay of a dude(who is a trap). Soooo.... That makes this a girl? Cause seriously I'm not seeing the difference anymore recently.
http://images-cdn.9gag.com/photo/aAPdd3g_700b.jpg
the link in my friend group brings me here.
1. he is a boy, 25 years old, in Shanghai.
2. he is not gay, having a very beautiful girlfriend. she is a cosplayer too.
3. his first cos is miku.
"he is not gay, having a very beautiful girlfriend. she is a cosplayer too."
All of SanCom is disappointed now.
It Blue my mind
PLEASE some one!? His/Her name! I am desperate!
摸摸肚子_小线
Source? Her name
if u know Chinese twitter, then check this name : 摸摸肚子_小线
My dick is so confused...
I can't see that character as male. I just can't.
My dick stands confused...
if they photoshopped so much, couldn't they photoshop his giraffe neck to make it look normal at least
Aptly done.
He's pretty. Just like my cat.
A cat is fine too....even if this one is 'male'
My God fearing dick committed sudoku.
If you are talking about the japanese act of stabbing yourself suicidally, it's seppuku.
http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/commit-sudoku
KNOW YOUR MAY MAYS SCRUB
it has two perfectly good holes to put it in, thats one more than i need
Well said.
With all that photoshop even i would look like a god
Does anyone know this girl's(boys) name?
Does he/she have a webpage or blogspot?
Has a weibo account, you need your own weibo account to view it.
Link to account was given above, but you'll be redirected to login page if you aren't logged in to weibo.
Absolutely the best cosplay ever!
Still would. Multiple times.
Damn I don't care it's a trap
He is so cute