RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-10

Re:Zero’s cross-dressing cat-boy Felix Argyle has steadily risen in popularity due to his “dangerously” cute appeal, a fact that has been demonstrated by the emergence of this new cosplay, which features an actual cross-dressing male for once, not that anyone could tell under the patina of makeup and layers of Photoshop – save with most intimate inspection.

The overwhelmingly cute cosplay:

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-1

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-2

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-3

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-4

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-5

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-6

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-7

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-8

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-9

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-10

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-11

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-12

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-13

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-14

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-15

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-16

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-17

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-18

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-19

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-20

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-21

FelixArgyle-Cosplay-Trap-22



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments