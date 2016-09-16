Skimpy Shuten Douji Cosplay Fabulously Flat
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Sep 16, 2016 19:09 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Kemonomimi, Navel, Oppai, Pettanko
Devilish charm oozes forth from this unbelievably skimpy cosplay of Fate/Grand Order’s Shuten Douji, as the alcohol-loving girl lewdly shows off her sleek body with nary a care in this world or the other.
The incredibly sensuous cosplay:
The one thing those galleries always seem to lack is a picture of the original character to compare to the cosplay.
Just click the link in the text?
No, we need genital view,
as pretty as cosplay goes, we never know if she's male or female.
Does it matter if they are male or female? So long as they look good in the cosplay.
Before this set, there was a male cosplay set of this same character. Looked so much like a girl it didn't really matter.
As a hetero I just wish there were fair warnings. Imagine eating a pizza and you discover a rat walked through it, the taste of the pizza becomes irrelevant as soon as you notice and you feel disgust.
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Take my money.
very artful, that's what I call erotic. best one I like is *-18.jpg
number 19
Amazing.
Fapped.
10/10
Very nice costume.
Wow she's hot, can we have more photos of her?
She'd better sign up as JAV actress, hot as hell. 12/10.
Can't photoshop movies, man.
A very beautiful pettanko. I would lick her delicious flat chests all day long and faaaap.
Nipple pinch.
That is one...horny girl.
That makes me happy.
and hot as hell, hahaha
A rare case when facial expression of a cosplayer matches character.
I want to lick her horns.
i want to lick her completely
I want to lick her stomach.
I've never been so enthralled and turned-on by cosplay before!
Can anyone tell me who the model is?
Most likely chinese cosplayer 百合魔女 (Yuri Majyo).
@22:14*Thanks Anon.
To add, you (Old Peculiar) can look up the cosplayer on Weibo, Sankaku linked it in the article. You need to register though. :/
Your right Here is Where you can find the original images.
https://worldcosplay.net/en/member/136632/photos
Thanks, anon.
Masterfully done. I'm normally unimpressed by ero-cosplay but this one sure impressed me.
Dammit didnt make to the end
So satisfying
Had to skip to the comments
Another dose of her and ill die
So good
But
Want to enjoy her ltr again
You just want her to be happy, wish she had told him years ago. Maybe he just wanted to reach out for once. He just does not want her to feel ashamed, or afraid. I wonder if the crazy contacts hurt.
I hear you Anon, I had social anxiety as well. The only thing with me is I just would force myself to talk to people. She looks like she is having a good time. I also left ashamed of my own body, or needs. That also made it hard to let people in. Good job Yuri.
What's the cosplayer's name?
John Cena
is there a higher resolution version of that great cosplay? she looks hot!
lOOKS POSSEEEDDD!!
xD Fast get some exorxist in.
But Anon Demon & Priest love is forbidden!
flat chests are delicious
Would cuddle.
Would treat to dinner and a movie.
Yep.
Not
I came. She's got a tight little body.
IDK why but I don't like this character. On paper is has everything that seems to go well.
Demon, loli, flat chested, silky hair, scantily clad. :\ Just can't dig it. Something about the outfit.
Does enough for me. I think this character is crazy hot.
She should give herself more credit, she is really stunning.
Some of the expressions are borderline ugly.
Well there's no doubt you're way beyond borderline.
Daaaaaammn. Wrecked. Worse because it's probably true.
And this cosplayer fits the bill very we'll overall.