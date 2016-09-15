The hotly anticipated Mai Shiranui DLC has at last bounced its way to Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, an occurrence that may very well drain the already meager size of player’s wallets (due to the game’s seemingly endless barrage of DLC) to dangerously low levels.

Mai Shiranui’s debut trailer:

Images of the busty fighter in action, along with an assortment of new destructible outfits:

Those who have somehow yet to purchase a copy of Dead or Alive 5: Last Round can get one for the Xbox One, PS4, PS3, PC or Xbox 360 now.