Dead or Alive 5: Last Round – “Mai Shiranui Arrives!”
- Date: Sep 15, 2016 04:42 JST
The hotly anticipated Mai Shiranui DLC has at last bounced its way to Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, an occurrence that may very well drain the already meager size of player’s wallets (due to the game’s seemingly endless barrage of DLC) to dangerously low levels.
Mai Shiranui’s debut trailer:
Images of the busty fighter in action, along with an assortment of new destructible outfits:
Those who have somehow yet to purchase a copy of Dead or Alive 5: Last Round can get one for the Xbox One, PS4, PS3, PC or Xbox 360 now.
So they removed shitty rose and put Vice, Leona or Mature, this game be perfect.
Vice and Mature next please!
A buddy was killed in a car accident in Kansas. I miss trolling arcades with you, using Vice when we would play SNK VS CAPCOM 2. He was also the same race as someone else, guess you guys like me. A lot of the SNK cast would fit into DOA.
Sorry for your loss, bet you miss him.
Capcom Vs. SNK 2 you mean? I hope SNK will make the next versus game.
Ok, I want Blue Mary next.
WOuld have been so damn perfect for Tina!
This is good and should happen. Extra love for Leona, too.
Love to have Luise Meyrink especially, but I suspect she's Falcoon's character and that terminally complicates things.
Love that Kasumi Todoh skin for Kokoro! Yeah for Aikido! Even if kokoro's style is Bajiquan.
This was something I wished for... for around 20 years now.. I cant believe it finally happened.
So one is prompted to wonder: what of a Western release date? Or is Mai PS4 only?
Yummy
Like Hitomi?
No way man, what about Mila!