The Summer I Lost Her Dripping With NTR

The ever forceful NTR genre has been bolstered by the talented creators of Dieselmine with “The Summer I Lost Her“, an eroge that can provide an abundance of scandalous NTR content depending on the player’s poor (or perhaps calculated) choices.

The eroge revolves around the protagonist attempting to stop his “love rival” of sorts (who has been possessed) from violating his beloved shrine maiden Kanae, offering a handful of different paths for players to explore and potentially increasing the game’s replay value.

The twisted tale of The Summer I Lost Her comes fully-voiced and can be experienced now.