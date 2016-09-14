The Summer I Lost Her Dripping With NTR
- Date: Sep 14, 2016 04:17 JST
The ever forceful NTR genre has been bolstered by the talented creators of Dieselmine with “The Summer I Lost Her“, an eroge that can provide an abundance of scandalous NTR content depending on the player’s poor (or perhaps calculated) choices.
The eroge revolves around the protagonist attempting to stop his “love rival” of sorts (who has been possessed) from violating his beloved shrine maiden Kanae, offering a handful of different paths for players to explore and potentially increasing the game’s replay value.
The twisted tale of The Summer I Lost Her comes fully-voiced and can be experienced now.
I hope more NTR game are made and broadcasted on here just t piss off the nay sayers.
I drink your your anti-NTR tears. Keep 'em coming.
I thought you'd be the one crying after losing your gf to chad like all NTR cucks.
WTF is NTR, I don't know and I don't care, you can die with NTR, lol.. XD
The comments on this site are actually worse than Youtube, that's pretty impressive.
Really i want a ntr but not the the classic fat otaku or the bastard like the img, i want a futa BITCH prota raping the girls.
With no sighting of any other male in the pictures, this is a poor display of NTR. Is NTR just becoming a form of clickbait for these poor quality nukiges?
The cuck is you the player as a disembodied ghost.
These NTR fans tell me, do they have a fetish for girls cheating on them, or do they have a fetish getting girls to cheat on their boyfriends with them?
OR they simply get turned on my girls cheating period. Many people dont try and self insert them selves into porn you know.
Thank you. I always thought self-inserting was retarded, it never crossed my mind with whatever media I’ve experienced. I’m just a viewer.
they wanna outplay the original
Maybe both.
Signs of degraded moral value and ape psychology.
I personally just like seeing the girl being forced in a cheating relationship and then end up liking it and leaving her boyfriend. …I don’t self-insert, I’m just a 3rd party viewer.
The art is top-notch
Damn, so many cucks in here. Beware, guys.
These people are crazy.
I guess that is family.
this game is so fuck up that i have no idea, where to start on how mess up this game is
ntr is a no go
i prefer yuri with sweet romance of youth and sexy underwear.
Bad guy really did good guy a favor here. Good guy can find a new girl with more reasonable sized tits now.
Yeah, maybe ones that don't look like they'll pop if she accidentally bumps into something.
So if he fucks her enough times they make a bond stronger than ours and they leave together?
Happily ever after.
Unless I'm doing the stealing, I avoid NTR like the plague.
Am I the only one who noticed that the guy's mouth was off-center in the 1st pic?
What the heck does NTR stand for?
netorare (寝取られ）, literally meaning "to be taken/stolen from while sleep"
Damn I'm getting hard from this game...
NTR aka cuckolding is jewish propaganda, fuck this shit, it's for faggots.
More NTR trash, nothing of value to see here.
Truly a cancer this "genre."
I just dont get how anyone likes this genre.
Truly for once the term cuck, does apply to the guys who like this style
There are plenty of fetishes that those who don't have them, have to wake up each morning and think "Damn, I'm glad I don't like *that*".
I did not even know what this genre/NTR was. I do love pic7. I've always loved shower scenes in AV's. Something about the water, and how enclosed the space is inside the shower.
