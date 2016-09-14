New Danganronpa V3 “The Despair is Eternal!”

The commencement of Tokyo Game Show 2016 has naturally caused a plethora of trailers for upcoming games to flood the internet, with New Danganronpa V3 being such a title as its new trailer reveals the game’s new female protagonist and reaffirms that the game will seemingly be the same as the previous ones.

The trailer, which shows off all the game’s unique characters:

The despair can come alive once again when New Danganronpa V3 is unleashed in January on the PS4 and Vita.