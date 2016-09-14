New Danganronpa V3 “The Despair is Eternal!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 14, 2016 18:36 JST
- Tags: Danganronpa, PS4, Spike Chunsoft, Tokyo Game Show, Trailer, Vita
The commencement of Tokyo Game Show 2016 has naturally caused a plethora of trailers for upcoming games to flood the internet, with New Danganronpa V3 being such a title as its new trailer reveals the game’s new female protagonist and reaffirms that the game will seemingly be the same as the previous ones.
The trailer, which shows off all the game’s unique characters:
The despair can come alive once again when New Danganronpa V3 is unleashed in January on the PS4 and Vita.
pfffuck the games. just watch the anime series if you want to do yourself a favor that is. reading vns like this isa waste of time.
Every new DR game people complain about the character designs. But he's been doing the same ones over and over.
because third time's when wet shit really hits the fan
the new MC really looks like SDR2's sonia. where did the creativity go?
Hey, at least we don't have to play as a generic-ass male protagonist again.
lol the mc's design looks similar to another character in the franchise!? lol
they were designed by the same person lololol
not an excuse to have the same shit all over again. you're new to the concept of originality aren't you?
Only because she is blonde? Lol
every part of her being is similar to sonia, with minor differences in the dress, ahoge and sharp face expression.
her hairstyle is basically a horizontally-flipped despair arc sonia's hairstyle. both of them also sports hair accessories
her face is copied from DR1 kyouko
She looks more like Fuyukiho sister.
@1:15
yeah, her too. so they just reused both natsumi and sonia's design
