Mammoth Reika Saitou Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Sep 3, 2016 17:03 JST
- Tags: A Plus, Cast-off, Ero-figures, Oppai, Oshiri, PVC
Titillating eroge LOVE Tore -Ecchi na Renai Training has inspired A Plus to craft an enticing ero-figure of the bountifully busty Reika Saitou; her most intimate parts however have been obscured by bothersome liquid which can (thankfully) be removed – Reika Saitou can bathe with buyers this October.
Doesn't look like soap. In any case, I could have added that decoration on my own.
Damn, those delicious udders
UNF!
Soap looks kinda shitty though
I would wash her. I wounder if Reika would let you use a curling iron.
The question is would she wash you?
Most likely, no.
But we can dream so...
Fapbolous Oppais.
"soap can be removed at will for maximum titilation."
LMAO
How to prepare to close your mouth:
- Firts, kick your ass.
Enough.
I'll my teeth have been remade from years of medicine. I don't think they would even break.
Would still buy.
Such fugly udders...
i can't imagine your man-boobs actually looking better
At least i can't throw them over m shoulders.
Embrace...
EMBRACE!!!
Just about everyone is going to look like this in the future as we go from work to computer. Just embrace it dude.