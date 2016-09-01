Masou Gakuen HxH Truly Gripping
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Sep 1, 2016 07:04 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Masou Gakuen HxH, Oppai, Production IMS, Schoolgirls
Groping and suckling have unsurprisingly made another appearance in Masou Gakuen HxH‘s 9th broadcast, with the show’s yuri content also managing to secure a tighter hold of viewers as some previously revealed women provide more desirable plot.
Omake:
Nice yuri bondage play.
Yes, it's beautiful.
I know, I was turned on by the yuri S&M. Not to mention the ass touching, now if only she got her backdoor licked.
Yea.I'm watching this part again
They're bi. Grabel is a hottie though.
I wish my lover would punish me like this. I would just beg for her embrace as my tears flow.
https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/MasouGakuenHxH-Episode9-Omake-2.gif
Grabel is so HOT. Chidorigafuchi Aine is still best girl though.
I like you, unnamed individual
There's so many good lookers in this anime. But I really have a thing for Yurishira and Scarlet. A hot blonde with a size 40 bust and a sexy firecrotch, now I want very hot lez action from both of them. And that will include muff diving, rimming, and scissoring.
Yes, please.
Yurishia approved this:
http://i.imgur.com/5Dm9PfE.jpg
That moment when you read to the MC have sex to many girls in the LN.....and that part dont be animated never...Never...NEVER....FUCKKKKK!!!!
I'm gonna go watch some hentai similar to this to calm myself down.
They've officially started butchering the light novel...That yuri scene should've been about 100 times more erotic. Just as an example. That's not even considering that they've started mixing scenes from, at least, two different volumes too. Sad, really. Was looking forward to some later scenes but if they get savagely brutalized like the ones in this ep were there's not really a point.
the scene that kizuna shows the girls to whole class
which vol does the first inclass scene come from?
This is not an hentai bro, they can't go all out in a ecchi anime, chill
eh...its only 20mins long for 13 episodes
Why don't you just tell us what happens in the light novel, since you are probably the only person who would actually take the time to read something stupid like this
And tell us how bored is read a echii soft hentai man?? i prefer see a porno to read one.
OMG free GIFS
At least we keep getting more yuri lately.
where is the loli? fuck the yuri.
Fuck you and your flats, Oppai is Justice!!:
http://i.imgur.com/t8KUd7s.jpg
This anime is for those who like their anime chicks busty. Flat chested lolicons are not allowed in the action.