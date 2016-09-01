Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 VR PV Rather Hands On

The upcoming “VR Paradise” (a mode that utilizes PlayStation VR) for Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 has finally gotten a PV revealing all the naughty actions that can be performed, all liable to further build the “innocent” bond between the game’s beautiful girls and desperate players.

The PV, which shows that the girls will also react to the invasive touches of players:

VR Paradise can bring mankind ever closer to the realm of VR sex when it arrives on October 13th.