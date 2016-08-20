Top 20 Most Handsome Anime Guys
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 20, 2016 04:00 JST
- Tags: Code Geass, Gintama, Kuroko no Basket, Kuroshitsuji, Prince of Tennis, Rankings
The anime males with the most desirable mugs have starred as the focus of this informative new ranking, with most voters preferring one particularly masculine (by millennial standards at least) “dreamboat” from a certain virtual reality anime over the many manly men of Gintama.
1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
2. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
3. Ryota Kise (Kuroko’s Basketball)
4. Toushirou Hijikata (Gintama)
5. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
6. Souji Okita (Gintama)
7. Izaya Orihara (Durarara!!)
8. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)
9. Tooru Oikawa (Haikyuu!!)
10. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)
11. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
12. Seihurou Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball)
13. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)
14. Kyouya Hibari (Hitman Reborn!)
15. Haruka Nanase (Free!)
16. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)
17. Alto Saotome (Macross Frontier)
18. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)
19. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)
20. Tokiya Ichinose (Uta no Prince-sama)
how the fuck did that average ass Kirito get 1st?
Japanese prefere guys who look like girls. Kirito is proof.
(And a lot of Visual Kei Gays are also proof btw.)
Japanese has a penchant for beauty, unlike the barbaric western world.
Japan > West
Herbivore men are not admirable.
How the fuck is Kirito higher than Gintoki
And i thought Kirito was a Girl... Wtf O.O
Kirito is handsome because of the SAO storyline, and not because of his look
his look is like average MC look
Gintoki dead fish eye totally win in look but not necessarily if we include their storyline
I would put GTO Onizuka in it for the look + storyline
just my preference xD
What storyline... SAO had a storyline?
No hisoka. Fuck this
lol at griffith not being on this list
The list is about handsome, not pretty men. Gutts should be at the top. Overall, it's a very subjective list.
Seeing how Kirito is on the list I'm calling so much fucking bullshit on this. Non existant storyline aside, how the fuck is this loser anything remotely close to being described as attractive what the hell
I actually prefer Hijikata.. and Okita
I prefer MADAO
Madao is a million times more manly that Kirito.
I'd understand this if we were talking about abridged Kirito....
But actual Kirito the top 1? And over Gintoki? Gah! This is bullshit!
>no Kurapika
This list is shit.
In the future women will be the new Kenshiro and men will be the new Fujiko...
Who the fuck is Akashi Seihurou? Lol.
This list is when DIO needs to timestop, rip Kirito out of his undeserving place and take it. No one would notice the difference.
Kirito? This list is void then.
LOL at this ranking.
why did gin unwrap that green piece of candy, and then place it back on top of its wrapper?
probably just about to eat it, before the lollipop urge kicks in
Without my name on the list is totally a B.S.....
el psy congroo.
SEBASCHAN!!
Actually all of these examples look a lot like the typical redneck honkies you can find in just about any of the big cities in the USA today.
Duuurr...
>_O
Oh boy watch the triggers.
I would let Gintoki touch my kintama.
Akatsuki Ousawa, with his manly, but not overly large muscles and lady-underwear-is-gone agility, is not on this list...
for shame!
Kirito... HELL NO!
This list is atrocious, some rotten girls probably listed it. Maybe a
kirito x gintoki uke combination
if they're putting gintoki as uke for kirito, they're going to initiate apocalypse
Damn bitches never have good taste. Wheres my man Ichigo!?
if you;re talking about that ichigo, he's raped by orihime in a hardcore SM style. lots of hot wax and spiked whip.
Kirito, overrated as usual...
No Ichiya from FT? Bullshit!
no mechazawa? come on what kind of a list is this
Badass robot, not guy.
quiet meatbag, you know nothing about beauty
Why do anime characters always clip their toenails in public?
Gintoki does, because he doesn't give a fuck about what people think.
which one did, actually? pretty rare to see one, really.
Because we don't get t see those who don't.
Again... Anime people all look similar. There is no more handsome, prettier, cute, beatiful... nothing!
You can say something like "best drawn" or "best art".
Lol sounds like sjw Inception...
we get it, you're blind.