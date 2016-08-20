Top 20 Most Handsome Anime Guys

The anime males with the most desirable mugs have starred as the focus of this informative new ranking, with most voters preferring one particularly masculine (by millennial standards at least) “dreamboat” from a certain virtual reality anime over the many manly men of Gintama.

The ranking:



1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

2. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

3. Ryota Kise (Kuroko’s Basketball)

4. Toushirou Hijikata (Gintama)

5. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

6. Souji Okita (Gintama)

7. Izaya Orihara (Durarara!!)

8. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

9. Tooru Oikawa (Haikyuu!!)

10. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)

11. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

12. Seihurou Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball)

13. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)

14. Kyouya Hibari (Hitman Reborn!)

15. Haruka Nanase (Free!)

16. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

17. Alto Saotome (Macross Frontier)

18. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)

19. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

20. Tokiya Ichinose (Uta no Prince-sama)