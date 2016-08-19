Kantai Collection Ero-MMD “Now With Futanari!”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Aug 19, 2016 04:13 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Futanari, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Oppai
Anthropomorphized ship-girl browser game Kantai Collection has further inspired another steamy ero-MMD video, utilizing futanari as its main appeal as the delectable Atago and Kongo “dances” about at the beck and call of amorous fans.
The “rather long” futanari ero-MMD:
its allways a white guy and when its a dark skinned guy then its suddenly "everytime"....
Great, more futashit. Good potential wasted.
Welll i want a Senran kagura ver....but obvius tons better to this.
how come everytime there is a man he is dark skinned is it for contrast purposes?
It's just the most common available male MMD model.
Men are just generic ubiquitous expendable beings...
I know you're joking,
But some artists literally just add a disembodied penis half the time.
Because let's be honest, why the fuck are you paying attention to the dude?
looking at it further if the guy was pale too it wouldn't look good might be too bright or something
To Japan pale skin = beauty. For this reason women are almost always depicted in lighter skin tones than men.
Sounds discriminating for Okinawans.
funny how that's what you complain about, when there's not a single female in there, a guy with tits is still a guy
2/10 meh troll better next time
I agree. This is very fucking gay. I don't care what anyone says, if there are male sexual organs, it's a bunch of guys fucking. If they have female sexual organs like vagina and ovaries only it's good and strait. If they have both, you all are just having a fucked up confusing fantasy.
But I wouldn't doubt it with the liberal messed up ideologies being taught in our schools these days.
Oh ok, so secondary sex characteristics don't matter?
People can fantasize however they like.
Sexual preference is a spectrum that is not always static.
Sexual orietation and main political standing are not strictly fixed.
song sucks ass but that was a hot video! FUTANARI FO LIFE!
Wow this site is full of cucks who fantasize of having their mothers and sisters being impregnated by masculine man like us, SAD! #MAGA
Awoo!
"Like us" yeah, I'm sure you're the epitome of manliness...
I'm not sure we're looking at the same picture.
Considering what you've described has nothing to do with what's on this page, at least as far as I can see, I'm gonna infer you're bull-shitting about being masculine. You're childish comment makes you out to be more of a boy than a man.
Your*
woops, forgot to fix the tracks for that train of thought
WTF is this gay crap? Saddens me when you look at previews like this and then turns out a possibly good clip with characters you like turns out to be a fag fest. Fug...
People with this futanari fetish