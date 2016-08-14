No Game no Life OP “Recreated With Paint!”

RSSChannel

One particularly talented artist has recreated the OP for the widely lauded No Game no Life in MS Paint, a feat that will no doubt garner praise from many due to the ancient program’s various limitations while also potentially impressing with its unexpected level of quality.

The inspiring recreation, supposedly drawn with just the artist’s mouse and animated using Sony Vegas:

The original OP for comparison:



    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    no job no life

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:33 15/08/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    blowjob by shiro

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:12 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Made in MS Paint?

    Since when can you rotate things that aren't 90 and 180 degrees?

    Or resizing without it becoming pixelated?

    It's painted with a simple brush tool, but not in MS Paint.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:47 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Animated with Sony Vegas. You can do pretty much anything with vegas...

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:56 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:40 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well not with Sony Vegas, Everything that is related to Sony does not stay at Sony.
    Lesson learned the hard way.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:30 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Only programs used were Microsoft Paint (with a mouse) and Sony Vegas (to put the images together / use transparency / animate). No Photoshop used at all."

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:10 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Want second season.
    Want second season.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:44 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Never gonna happen ... it's madhouse.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:07 14/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Second season when.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:27 14/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hopefully we get a 2nd season after the movie that was announced a while back.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    And you still beliefe santa is real?

    Madhouse nEVER produces second seasons.
    NE VER ... sadly.

    They will make some movies at best.
    Like with trigun.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:36 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yep. Madhouse not making 2nd seasons is just an urban legend. They don't make many, they they still continue their bestsellers some years later if the story did not end.
    Heck, even some minor things like Juubei-chan got two seasons!

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:19 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I sometimes wonder where these rumors even come from. Most studios have no say over what anime gets a second season. That is all up to the rights holder and the production committee that bankrolled its creation. A lot of anime is made as advertisement for the original material anyways, and in this case it would be Kadokawa promoting the original light novels.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    01:28 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They made 15 OVAs after Master Keaton. Then they made Galaxy Angel which got four new seasons. Madhouse also made Gunslinger Girl, which got a second season. And Black Lagoon.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:12 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They actually planning to remade all of trigun and it would be a complete manga adaptation, they just did not say when. And by the way dropping project after season one is common for 80% of anime studios so nothing new here.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:23 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can't wait to masturbate to the little girl again.

    Avatar of CK
    Comment by CK
    06:17 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can't wait for the movie!

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:14 15/08/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    -while also potentially impressing with its unexpected level of autism.

