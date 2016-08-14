No Game no Life OP “Recreated With Paint!”
- Date: Aug 14, 2016 22:43 JST
One particularly talented artist has recreated the OP for the widely lauded No Game no Life in MS Paint, a feat that will no doubt garner praise from many due to the ancient program’s various limitations while also potentially impressing with its unexpected level of quality.
The inspiring recreation, supposedly drawn with just the artist’s mouse and animated using Sony Vegas:
The original OP for comparison:
Made in MS Paint?
Since when can you rotate things that aren't 90 and 180 degrees?
Or resizing without it becoming pixelated?
It's painted with a simple brush tool, but not in MS Paint.
Animated with Sony Vegas. You can do pretty much anything with vegas...
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
Well not with Sony Vegas, Everything that is related to Sony does not stay at Sony.
Lesson learned the hard way.
"Only programs used were Microsoft Paint (with a mouse) and Sony Vegas (to put the images together / use transparency / animate). No Photoshop used at all."
Want second season.
Want second season.
Never gonna happen ... it's madhouse.
Second season when.
Hopefully we get a 2nd season after the movie that was announced a while back.
And you still beliefe santa is real?
Madhouse nEVER produces second seasons.
NE VER ... sadly.
They will make some movies at best.
Like with trigun.
Yep. Madhouse not making 2nd seasons is just an urban legend. They don't make many, they they still continue their bestsellers some years later if the story did not end.
Heck, even some minor things like Juubei-chan got two seasons!
I sometimes wonder where these rumors even come from. Most studios have no say over what anime gets a second season. That is all up to the rights holder and the production committee that bankrolled its creation. A lot of anime is made as advertisement for the original material anyways, and in this case it would be Kadokawa promoting the original light novels.
They made 15 OVAs after Master Keaton. Then they made Galaxy Angel which got four new seasons. Madhouse also made Gunslinger Girl, which got a second season. And Black Lagoon.
They actually planning to remade all of trigun and it would be a complete manga adaptation, they just did not say when. And by the way dropping project after season one is common for 80% of anime studios so nothing new here.
Can't wait to masturbate to the little girl again.
Can't wait for the movie!
