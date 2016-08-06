Woman Drinks Own Urine After Being Denied Toilet

A desperate woman who was denied the use of the bathroom in a FamilyMart has responded by standing on the counter and urinating into a cup, and not stopping there she proceeded to drink the cup’s freshly produced contents – all of which was caught on camera.

The urine-based mishap took place at a FamilyMart in southern Taiwan, with staff apparently giving into the woman’s request to use their bathroom after her absurd “outburst”, also calling the police for good measure.

The entire event as revealed by the shop’s security camera:

Whether or not the woman was arrested for her behavior has not been divulged, though it has been mentioned that there is a possibility for her to not be charged if she is suffering from a mental disorder, as seems more than easily proven if the footage is ever produced in court.