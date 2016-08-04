US Live Action Sword Art Online TV Series Announced
- Date: Aug 4, 2016 03:41 JST
Skydance Television has revealed that they are working on a live action TV series for Sword Art Online, additionally revealing that they have acquired the franchise’s global live action rights and causing the less optimisitc to drastically describe the event as the end of the series as they know it.
The script for the live action TV series will be written by Laeta Kalogridis, (whose work includes Tomb Raider and Night Watch) who mentioned that she has been inspired by the virtual reality series for years:
“For years I have been inspired by the inventive and masterful storytelling of the SAO franchise. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to work with such talented partners to bring this cutting-edge yet timeless story to a new format at Skydance.”
The show’s critics may regard her compliments as grossly exaggerated, but if she has actually watched the anime in its entirety then it is possible that the TV adaptation might not be a complete disaster (despite most live action anime adaptations failing miserably).
Skydance Television also stated that they intend to launch a “SAO virtual reality experience” by way of the company’s interactive arm, but whether this will be part of the TV series, a separate project altogether or a mere game spin-off has yet to be clarified.
No information as to when fans can expect to watch the new TV series has been divulged, and some are doubtless hoping it stays that way…
"inventive and masterful storytelling of the SAO franchise"
The novels are great though. The anime barely scratched the surface, skipping a ton of content in order to fit it all in a season.
No they are not. Read real novels by real authors for comparison. This is junior high level at best. There is no subtext, no meaning, no message, it is purely description. And then he did this. And then he did that. And then he said so and so. Trite.
Then Kite suddenly appeared and used his DataDrain to completely eliminate this disturbing pile of **** from the internet. And then SAO was no more since people finally came to realize that if you want to read SAO, it had it's beginning exactly 1 decade ago in the form of a PlayStation 2 4-Part Game Series called DotHack//.
they skipped stuff ? the second halves of both seasons were boring filler that was difficult to watch.
Eh. The first novel was a fun read, but the rest were pretty awful by comparison. Aincrad should have been the setting for the whole series.
I am compelled to sort of agree with you. They weren't good stories or literature by a long shot but you were definitely interested. The best part is that since its from Kiritos POV, he feels like less of a Gary Stu. It's easier to take him seriously and like he has something at stake.
Surely she actually just meant.
"Oh look! Pile of money waiting to be exploited!"
hopefully better than anime ver
This is the one time I don't dread American directors' habit of completely changing the source material. What chance is there of the now white and american Kirito being an even flatter character than he already was? There is nearly nowhere to go but up.
They can make him black with Asuna as his boyfriend, both in an open relationship with a muslim feminist, while praising the merits of borderless immigration while fighting against a blonde hitler.
Don't you mean running from the oppression of the Trumpnazi Party?
a harem series on american television
prepare for feminist butthurt
and prepare for massive "whitewashing" complaints
this might be fun
-.- Do people forget that among his "harem" Kirito is both involved in pedophilia and incest? That'll bring BIG ratings to American Television. All those old guys unzipping their pants as "Silica" is touched in all the most inappropriate places by the tentacles of a plant exposing her panties for all to see. Oh, and if that isn't the first set of pedophilia, we'll have ourselves a second helping as we introduce our even smaller member by way of an A.I. program (Yui) who will become Kirito's personal sex-slave. It's a bonus that she can later shrink to tinker-bell size to reduce the chances of him getting caught.
Hey! Anything that can give SAO more of a bad name is always good!
The script for the live action TV series will be written by Laeta Kalogridis, (whose work includes Tomb Raider and Night Watch)
Oh god...
Also, fuck "virtual experience", just give me a game with 100 unique floor-levels full of adventure and exploration.
The Tower of Druaga?
For the record, the original Light Novel (Book 1) was actually pretty good. And if they had only left the story to JUST that, I think the series would have been just fine. As a matter of fact, for as short as the first book was, they could have done themselves a favor and just made a 90 minute movie out of it, and none of us would have had any real complaints about it.
It was the second book that pissed people off. The second book was considered an "expansion" with short stories that were not included in the book (mainly because had they been they would have distracted from the author's intent which was to tell a story about two love-birds who survived this game of death.) If they chose to include the Second Book as sort of an After Story, I don't think any of us would have had as much objection to it.
In all reality they should simply bring dotHack back and show SAO why IT was so great, and why SAO is nothing more than a carbon copy of DotHack//(the original game series).
With that said, an American film/tv maker wants to turn SAO into a TV series?
Can I remind you what the U.S. has turned the GOOD shows from Japan into?
1. DragonBall Evolution
2. SpeedRacer
3. Akira (CANCELLED.. oh, thank God!)
**Avatar: The Last Airbender
If that isn't enough, this is the one responsible for the Angelina Jolie (FISH LIPS) "Tomb Raider" which was nothing like the game it was based on?
Oh. That's rich.
(So we're going to let HER make an already BAD anime into an EVEN WORSE TV series... I bet in this version, SAO takes place in the very overused Urban center of New York City --like Final Fantasy: Spirits Within 2001)
Can I speak for everyone when I say: FAIL
It feels like someone only bought the rights to the name for a pre-established fanbase. Kind of like what happened with World War Z.
As if it isn't bad enough, they're gonna americanize it most likely.
Kirito will become Fred and Asuna will be Amanda.
How about an MMO or better two MMOS. One with swords and magic the second with guns.
DOT F*CKING HACK!
Who do you guys think will be portraying the characters in the live action version?
Agil - Terry Crews
Klein - Idk, Zohan?
Asuna - Chloe Grace Moretz for sure
Kirito - Zac Efron?
Lisbeth - Kristen Bell?
Silica - Idk, Kiernan Shipka?
Kayaba/Heathcliff - Idk, Sebastian Stan?
The young pair who were actually a fat guy pretending to be a hot guy and a skinny guy pretending to be a girl - Key and Peele
I have no idea why, but the last one made me think of Jay and Silent Bob being cast in those roles instead...
Dunno who they are but they look like they'd fit well (just searched a pic on google).
Are they comedians?
Hope they actually get cute younger actresses this time. I wouldn't mind seeing some actresses in professionally made cosplay. Especially Sinon's.
So you actually think there will be actresses younger than mid-twenties in this?
Zac Effron as Kirito, Lindsey Lohan as Asuna.
They could at the very least follow the descriptions for the characters.
Kirito is skinny and has a feminine face. Zac is the rugged type of handsome but his body type would work I guess.
Nicolas Cage as Nobuyuki Sugou though.
I only said hope. A man can hope.
Chloe Moretz as Asuna plox.
And for extra lolz, Vin Diesel as Egil.
im soo hyped about this now. the naruto LA was surprisingly good and i bet this will beat the upcoming gits movie anytime. i cant help welcoming this film. i know for a fact that it will be a masterpiece, after all ive a good judgement skill.
Live Action show. Smaller budget than a movie overall. I'm sensing a lot of rewrites.
Like Kirito's relationship with Suguha, and Yui. This is even if it adapts the story, and not just the setting.
Hey, if we can accept gay/lesbian relationships, then I guess sooner or later we'll have to accept polygamy, incest... and artificial intelligence that resembles a 9 year old girl?? Wait. ISIS is making it clear, that they're working to bring back the rights to have sex with children... and since they're making ground around the world, it won't be long now.
Turning trash into a trashier form of trash?
Who's going to have sex with that? That's too old by SAO standards. You have to be as young as YUI (like 9 or so)
Just when I thought shit art online couldn't be any worse this happens.
well any live action america makes is ALWAYS better than shitty japanese actors/actresses and editing.. so thats a plus
Please tell me this is a joke article/announcement...
The masterful storytelling of having to climb a tower to fight the end boss at the top and having a mid-boss fight every floor. For 3 books straight.
Frankly speaking, current light novels cannot be adapted well into any form of video format. MCs share so many of their thought with the reader that it makes it harder to project what is going on. Since it is disruptive to have them share their thoughts, they need to pick and choose when they do to not break the immersion. SAO has a lot of Kirito inner monologue that will not be shared with the audience.
Well...at least there's a chance the characters could be slightly more interesting.
MICHAEL BAY EXPLOSIONS!!!11!!1one
Kirito's unique ability will be dual explosions, and star burst stream (or whatever it was called) will litterally be a giant laser of a star breaking down and colapsing targetted at his enemies.
Why does the US always have to ruin everything they touch?
because the japanese shouldn't be the only ones making terrible live action adaptations
It was trash in the first place, so...
Can't get worse.