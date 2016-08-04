Skydance Television has revealed that they are working on a live action TV series for Sword Art Online, additionally revealing that they have acquired the franchise’s global live action rights and causing the less optimisitc to drastically describe the event as the end of the series as they know it.

The script for the live action TV series will be written by Laeta Kalogridis, (whose work includes Tomb Raider and Night Watch) who mentioned that she has been inspired by the virtual reality series for years:

“For years I have been inspired by the inventive and masterful storytelling of the SAO franchise. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to work with such talented partners to bring this cutting-edge yet timeless story to a new format at Skydance.”

The show’s critics may regard her compliments as grossly exaggerated, but if she has actually watched the anime in its entirety then it is possible that the TV adaptation might not be a complete disaster (despite most live action anime adaptations failing miserably).

Skydance Television also stated that they intend to launch a “SAO virtual reality experience” by way of the company’s interactive arm, but whether this will be part of the TV series, a separate project altogether or a mere game spin-off has yet to be clarified.

No information as to when fans can expect to watch the new TV series has been divulged, and some are doubtless hoping it stays that way…