Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates Ceaselessly Lewd
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Aug 3, 2016 03:53 JST
- Tags: Compile Heart, Genkai Tokki, Idea Factory, Livestream, Oppai, RPG, Vita
Livestream footage of Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates has exposed some last minute gameplay for the naughty RPG, showing off not only some riveting battles but the sexier elements that will likely be the driving force behind most of the game’s sales.
The 54-minute long stream:
Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates will sail its way to the Vita on August 4th.
INB4 NISA picks it up and pre-censors the shit out of it.
Compile Heart won't let NISA localize it. Idea Factory, which CH is a part of, has stated they will not localize any of their games if they're going to be censored.
If they just do the ASIA version, then it should be fine.
Currently trying to learn Japanese.
Ordered Natsuiro High School instead.
Got mine preordered, really looking forward to it. Practice your Japanese while fondling some boobs!
Moe Crystal ASIA version with ENG translations appears to have been cancelled, so chances of this getting a ENG translate seems unlikely, a sad time it is.
Play-Asia is trying to get in contact him them about that.
Makes me wish they would develop for PC first so we can get an uncensored version seeing as PC isn't restricted by ratings in Japan unlike any and all consoles.
Getting console ports is nice and all but it always feels like a wasted potential seeing as they have to avoid any nudity if they want it released.
Then again mods usually takes care of that.
considering how pc gaming is a minority at best over here, its much more profitable to go with portable console games after all.
Yes, but that doesn't change the fact that there would be actual nudity, which was my point.
