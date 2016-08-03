RSSChannel

Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates Ceaselessly Lewd

GenkaiTokkiSevenPirates-Stream-1

GenkaiTokkiSevenPirates-Stream-2

GenkaiTokkiSevenPirates-Stream-3

Livestream footage of Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates has exposed some last minute gameplay for the naughty RPG, showing off not only some riveting battles but the sexier elements that will likely be the driving force behind most of the game’s sales.

The 54-minute long stream:

Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates will sail its way to the Vita on August 4th.



