Big Order BD Bathing Bares All
- Date: Jul 29, 2016 20:37 JST
The first BD box release for Mirai Nikki clone Big Order has graciously given buyers a staggeringly sexy uncensored version of the anime’s fantastic bathing scenes, an event that has been regarded by many as the only positive thing about what was otherwise a big disappointment.
The gloriously uncensored BD can be seen on the left, in comparison to the extremely bright and obscured TV broadcast on the right:
Omake:
The Big Order BD box is available now.
Worth waiting for to see this big-titted brown girl groping everyone in its uncensored glory.
Pettanko and loli alone justify this BD
Tanned girl kid, tanned girls justified crappy shows.
Chocolate girls with brown nips. Kreygasm
this is no longer a Big Order, it's a Deluxe order
nothing "big" inside our heroes pants either...
I feel sorry for this loli. She was born with only one nipple.
XDXDXDXDXD poor kid lol,
Nipple order....well at least dont be a shitt show in question of fanservice....think.
Yo what the fuck, suddenly official nudes of all the girls. What a great surprise.
It's a godsend.
Still a shitty shit show
Big orders, medium orders, small orders - everyone can be happy with this.
A brown girl with brown nipples, finally Japan begins to understand.
You don't mean you like your dark skinned girls with neon pink nipples?
At least they are trying to make a otherwise $h!t$k!n looking animal look better than they actually are.
The fuck is wrong with you?
Just the usual edgy tryhards.
He has a point though, real black girls are fugly.
Too bad the anime was a confusing, steaming pile of shit.
Voted in many english anime site to worst of that season plop.
All the boobs... Looks like this is something new to this dark girl, or is she just so lesbian she can't resist?
Play Idol Wars dood!
I want to jizz on her dark skin.
there are so many fucking things wrong with this show, i dont even know where to start!
like the loli, she was introduced as protection against nukes, only to be never seen again in later episodes, because the world probably noticed that sending nukes is a bad idea in the first place or something...
also why sena decided to wear some cosplay at the end, instead of going with her normal look, like in the manga, is a mystery too.
so was this show directed by the same guy that made "Mindbreak Miku":"Girl meets Trauma"?
Kagekiyo and this ep uncensored was the only thing worth of this series
mirai nikki was way better
Shit show, but I've been waiting to see this episode uncensored.
If you people acted like sane human beings it would be possible to take you seriously.
Bout time, the only reason to even watch this show.
The show is terrible and the characters are shit. So I can't get excited for the fanservice. I need my fanservice attached to fun/interesting characters.