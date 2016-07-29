Big Order BD Bathing Bares All

The first BD box release for Mirai Nikki clone Big Order has graciously given buyers a staggeringly sexy uncensored version of the anime’s fantastic bathing scenes, an event that has been regarded by many as the only positive thing about what was otherwise a big disappointment.

The gloriously uncensored BD can be seen on the left, in comparison to the extremely bright and obscured TV broadcast on the right:

Omake:

The Big Order BD box is available now.