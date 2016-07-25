Nutaku x Kimochi: “We’ll Create A Platform For H!”
Date: Jul 25, 2016
Adult game digital distributor Nutaku has partnered with Kimochi – creators of a downloadable client akin to Steam but focusing on eroge – and revealed that they intend to integrate this “Steam platform for H games” within their game network, a decision that may yet lead to a whole new era of eroge for the west.
Nutaku believes this mutual cooperation will make the distribution of eroge a more convenient process while boasting the same quality of service found in the mainstream, something that eroge enthusiasts will surely appreciate considering the nonstop growth of the genre.
Kimochi’s new client, which will now be known as the “Nutaku Store”, will possess more varied payment options (such as Paypal) and has numerous new features in the works such as automatic updating and currency gifting.
The project is currently in its very early stages, though the mere concept has many eagerly awaiting the implementation of this new “breakthrough” – those curious can download the client via its official website.
Fuck Nutaku and their censorship.
You say their censorship as if they're the ones who provided the censorship to begin with?
They removed mosaics from Japanese games but removed other things such as underage-looking girls, or conveniently changed their body to a more bigger scale. So yes, they actually did.
So there are SJW work in Nutaku, screaming "think of the children" in the company too? Fuck it. Why western countries so obsess with old female muscle face and hairy leg?
Until they change to removed mosaics + maintain all characters and Japan voice, I'm not going in their ship.
I understend Western puritanists prefer it that way and companies make more monies by catering to their tastes but they could still offer a complimentary original version to chose in the options.
"Japan's progressive laws". Ha, that's hilarious!
Well, that is craptacular. Jeez... just leave the damned loli-looking girls in and tell foreign nations "Fuck it if you do not like it! Legal by Japan's progressive laws!"
Oh, goody.
We need more platforms for censored games.
Get the fuck out of here, Nutaku.
Agreed. I can't in good conscience support Nutaku until they quit censoring shit. Even if they don't censor anything on this new platform there's no way they will put anything on there the least bit controversial.
not even going to look, this is definitely a pile of shit.
Shit platform with shit games.
Call me when they partner with major eroge labels.
Kimochi was great if you wanted to play lots of half-baked RPGMaker games and get exposed to hobbyist Patreons.
More Nutaku censorship, no thanks I'll just not.
Anyway, does anyone here play the games in Nutaku? I made an account there and played a game or two there...one of it is called dragon providence or something...played for 30 mins...got first H-scene and that's it didn't bother to play again...seems repetitive and lame...and the other games there are all TCG games or copies of TCG games...
Also, what's the difference now that they have this Steam-like thingy? now you get to pay for more crappy TCG clone games?
most people played there for competition like peropero seduction,
but if you like collections and constant events then play Flower Knight Girls then :D
lame. no ty
Uncensored crazy-loli-yuri-sex or I'm not interested.
Huh, i was wondering what this Nutaku was, as the ads kept popping up aggressively when checking certain sites. I like the name at least, but after waht I read from here, dearest me.
so this has been out for two years
Unless they're going beyond just shitty browser games then I don't see any reason to.
screw shitty browser games. tits and ass can only take you so far until you get bored. Now if they were to bring over ps2/ps3/ps4 games that will never come to the west like the shining series and many others, then I would welcome them.
still waiting for all Nutaku games will be HTML5 because most browser no longer support adobe flash this year....Adobe Flash games consumes memory & CPU Usage.
Never going to happen in the real world.
Flash is going to be THE defacto standard for games F O R E V E R !
I've talked with some people who have tried doing Flash games in HTML5 and to be quite blunt: DOES NOT WORK!
Just means those type of games will go away together with flash.
Prepare yourself, Wallet-kun!
A lot of dehydration cases are coming... Be prepared, general hospitals.