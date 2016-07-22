Top 10 Most Hated Anime & Manga Characters
Taiwanese anime fans have revealed the anime and manga characters that they most despise, with the evil deeds of one particularly nutty schoolgirl apparently being a greater source of hatred than a destroyer of worlds…
1. Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)
2. Yumeko Kawai (Ninja Hattori-kun)
3. Sonoko Suzuki (Detective Conan)
4. Marshall D. Teach (One Piece)
5. Misa Amane (Death Note)
6. Michal Amagi (Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch)
7. Tsukasa Domyouji (Hana Yori Dango)
8. Ayumi Yoshida (Detective Conan)
9. Kaiba Seto (Yu-Gi-Oh!)
10. Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)
What? Kaiba is fucking awesome! Who the hell hates Kaiba?
"Screw the rules, I have money!!"
- Hillary Clinton
- Trump
"Screw the rules, I have green hair"
- Donald Trump
So he can give the VP the actual job.
lol...FBI let her off? Sure sure. And Stump isn't under any kind of IRS investigation or anything right? Yeah. He's perfect. He wants to run us just like a business because he has been SO succ...oh wait. No, no he hasn't. He's a bigoted lying fuck that only cares about money. At least we can rely on his poli...oh wait. He doesn't have any policies. But he does have a lot of hate. So that's something.
lol Trump brags about being "The King of Debt". You know the average citizen can't run up debt claim bankruptcy stiff the collectors over and over and over. Talk about "getting special treatment" He is the equivalent of a "Welfare Queen"
hmmm well idk but id rather give her more trust than some stereotypical pile of shit money grubbing racist who isnt even able to think of real reason as to why he should be in office
trump? lol which one was guilty as hell and the FBI let her off cause they just didnt know if she meant to be a lying piece of shit
If you do not want your hate anything're doing wrong and Kaiba does very well
Do you even English?
I really didn't expect people shared my hate of Haruhi, I hated her while watching the show
man haruhi is one of my fav haha
How? She's an asshole the entire time, and not in a funny, cute way...
Endless Eight, Endless Hate. :D
Kaiba hated? uh...what?!?
This list is wrong about what to hate.
Cept for number 1, that's completely justified (I hate her too).
What about the whole cast of Mayoiga? They definitely deserve for a special spot on such a list.
Haruhi shittimiya firts....i love taiwan.
I'm surprised this list isn't filled with nothing but Onepiece (of shit), Naruto, and Yu-Gay-Hoe characters.
Nice filthy bait!
how is that surprising?
Why is that whats popular in taiwan or did you not read the article?
Aren't you surprised that there are no Macross Delta characters?
Maybe because taiwanese people dont see shitt, or they think: "delta....nah that shitt inclusive dont deserve be hated"
I'm surprised there WAS a macros delta.
who the fuck can hate kaiba and ayumi? they sure have some twisted view of a character
This list is random as fuck, what the hell is wrong with those guys?
why are there taiwanese polls on this site
The same reason that stuff exploding in China shows up here too.
Because Taiwanese girls get nude and asian on the internet too.
well, this is coming from taiwan
different hates for anyone, really
Hirano aya effect
So, no Makoto from School Days ? ok...
Because Makoto is not a PRINCESSO gae homo like Rito.
Most hated? By whom? I can only see two or three "unlikable" characters. But none anyone would "hate".
I'm kinda surprised Asuka from Evangelion isn't on here.
And yeah, there's three friggin' villains on the list. So they did their job if you don't like them.
I was expecting Shinji Ikari.
Bitter Yukifags hating on our perfect goddess Haruhi, kek
The first on is sooooooooooooo true
*one
Who hates Ayumi? :( Loli is love. Aint nothing to hate about her.
Most likely butthurt Ai shippers bitter she's always in Conan's way.
Why the hell are Seto and frieza up there.
Haters gonna hate i guess...
Where is Asuka Shinn the emo?
hikaru from kimagure orange road. most irritating char.
where are Kira and Lacus from Seeds?