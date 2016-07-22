RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Hated Anime & Manga Characters

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-3

Taiwanese anime fans have revealed the anime and manga characters that they most despise, with the evil deeds of one particularly nutty schoolgirl apparently being a greater source of hatred than a destroyer of worlds…

The ranking:

1. Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-1

2. Yumeko Kawai (Ninja Hattori-kun)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-2

3. Sonoko Suzuki (Detective Conan)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-3

4. Marshall D. Teach (One Piece)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-4

5. Misa Amane (Death Note)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-5

6. Michal Amagi (Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-6

7. Tsukasa Domyouji (Hana Yori Dango)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-7

8. Ayumi Yoshida (Detective Conan)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-8

9. Kaiba Seto (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-9

10. Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Top10-Most-Hated-Anime-Characters-2016-10



