Monogatari’s lovable Hachikuji Mayoi has obtained a rather convincing cosplay from the skilled Marina Nagasawa, an idol revered for her unparalleled beauty and resemblance to a genuine JC (even though she is actually 20) – a trait that has probably earned the girl some unsavory fans…

The Hachikuji cosplay:

HachikujiMayoi-Cosplay-by-MarinaNagasawa-1

HachikujiMayoi-Cosplay-by-MarinaNagasawa-2

HachikujiMayoi-Cosplay-by-MarinaNagasawa-3

HachikujiMayoi-Cosplay-by-MarinaNagasawa-4

More images of the baby-faced idol:

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-1

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-2

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-3

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-4

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-5

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-6

MarinaNagasawa-Idol-7



