Maekawa Miku Pussy Ero-Cosplay by Kyouya
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 17, 2016 22:14 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Idol, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, Moe, Nekomimi, Oppai, Pantsu, Zettai Ryouiki
The nekomimi-obsessed Maekawa Miku of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls has divulged her much naughtier side courtesy of this sexually tantalizing ero-cosplay from Kyouya, bound to harden the cute girl’s position as the premier “pussy” idol in more ways than one.
Need more teenaged and preteen ero cosplay.
censoring sucks :(
FAP TIME
Could not fap.
That stud in the lower lip is ugly and distracting and the cosplay is mediocre to begin with.
3/10
There's a fly on your face...
so now even panties get pixelated?
and what is that on her face? x.x
I don't think she's enjoying the "ero" part, wherever she's "exposed" she has such a disgusted expression
Her nipples look like pepperonis and they even censored her asshole. Lame.
Duckface AND she's got a nail in her duckbill? And 0% for Miku personality. No thanks.