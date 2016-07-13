Mob Psycho 100 Supremely Psychotic
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 13, 2016 16:33 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Bones, Comedy, Ghosts, Image Gallery, Mob Psycho 100
The first episode of Mob Psycho 100 has seemingly lived up to its name as the anime has assaulted viewers with a great deal of bewildering visuals, additionally offering some action scenes featuring the show’s capable protagonist dispatching a slew of unsightly apparitions.
Omake:
Saitama with hair :v
Saitama with Tatsumaki's powers and has hair.
Saitama with Tatsumaki's powers, child emperor's height and has hair.
In a sea of generic and overdone anime/manga genre, Mob Psycho feels refreshing and different.
Felt the same with Beck and DMC.
sadly despite both being the works of ONE, its impossible to have a crossover unless its the manga version due to the anime versions being animated by different studios, One Punch man (Madhouse), Mob Psycho 100 (Bones.
Both are shit and seem to have the same shitty nonsensical sense of humor that seems to appeal to 13 year olds only, what's so unlikely about them having a crossover together? Powerpuff and Teen Titans Go did it.
I feel sad that anyone thinks the humor in this is "nonsensical."
Sigh... So whats "good" then if this is "shit"?
It's just pure weeaboo elitism. Oh no, my niche cartoon hobby is becoming popular among *rolls eyes* filthy casuals who don't even hang glorious nippon flags and bow 7 times towards the lang of the rising sun every morning so everything about this show is now garbage because it disrupts my deprived way of life.
Anything remotely original? This has a phenomenal amount of talent on the animation side, and it uses the art style to it's advantage, but ultimately all of that is in service to some warmed over generic jokes anime and the world at large had done to death a decade ago.
I'm glad people are enjoying it instead of just dismissing based on art alone, but there's nothing funny in this. They'll need to go somewhere with the actual plot instead of just rehashing dude is a fraud and the kid doesn't notice jokes a thousand more times.
95% of anime appeals to 13 year olds, you snowflake.
OPM gained such popularity in the states because its satirical nature appealed to older audiences who grew up with shounen manga/anime.
Mob Psycho > OPM
One really stepped up his game, manga is amazing.
Better than OPM
Too bad the artstyle is too similar to that unfunny shit and people will come in droves to call this one a ripoff only because the other one "came first"
Similar art style to the webcomic OPM? Are you blind? OPM looked like rough sketches at best, Mob looks like a "real" full blown manga.
Both series are from the same guy (ONE).
OPM was trash so it wasn't that hard to better than it already.