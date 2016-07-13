RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Looking Glass


Mob Psycho 100 Supremely Psychotic

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-1

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-3

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-9

The first episode of Mob Psycho 100 has seemingly lived up to its name as the anime has assaulted viewers with a great deal of bewildering visuals, additionally offering some action scenes featuring the show’s capable protagonist dispatching a slew of unsightly apparitions.

MobPsycho100-Episode1-1

MobPsycho100-Episode1-2

MobPsycho100-Episode1-3

MobPsycho100-Episode1-4

MobPsycho100-Episode1-5

MobPsycho100-Episode1-6

MobPsycho100-Episode1-7

MobPsycho100-Episode1-8

MobPsycho100-Episode1-9

MobPsycho100-Episode1-10

MobPsycho100-Episode1-11

MobPsycho100-Episode1-12

MobPsycho100-Episode1-13

MobPsycho100-Episode1-14

MobPsycho100-Episode1-15

MobPsycho100-Episode1-16

MobPsycho100-Episode1-17

MobPsycho100-Episode1-18

MobPsycho100-Episode1-19

MobPsycho100-Episode1-20

MobPsycho100-Episode1-21

MobPsycho100-Episode1-22

MobPsycho100-Episode1-23

MobPsycho100-Episode1-24

MobPsycho100-Episode1-25

MobPsycho100-Episode1-26

MobPsycho100-Episode1-27

MobPsycho100-Episode1-28

MobPsycho100-Episode1-29

MobPsycho100-Episode1-30

MobPsycho100-Episode1-31

MobPsycho100-Episode1-32

MobPsycho100-Episode1-33

MobPsycho100-Episode1-34

MobPsycho100-Episode1-35

MobPsycho100-Episode1-36

MobPsycho100-Episode1-37

MobPsycho100-Episode1-38

MobPsycho100-Episode1-39

MobPsycho100-Episode1-40

MobPsycho100-Episode1-41

MobPsycho100-Episode1-42

MobPsycho100-Episode1-43

MobPsycho100-Episode1-44

MobPsycho100-Episode1-45

MobPsycho100-Episode1-46

MobPsycho100-Episode1-47

MobPsycho100-Episode1-48

MobPsycho100-Episode1-49

MobPsycho100-Episode1-50

MobPsycho100-Episode1-51

MobPsycho100-Episode1-52

MobPsycho100-Episode1-53

MobPsycho100-Episode1-54

MobPsycho100-Episode1-55

MobPsycho100-Episode1-56

MobPsycho100-Episode1-57

Omake:

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-1

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-2

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-3

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-4

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-5

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-6

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-7

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-8

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-9

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-10

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-11

MobPsycho100-Episode1-Omake-12



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    17 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:15 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saitama with hair :v

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:21 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saitama with Tatsumaki's powers and has hair.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:21 20/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saitama with Tatsumaki's powers, child emperor's height and has hair.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    In a sea of generic and overdone anime/manga genre, Mob Psycho feels refreshing and different.
    Felt the same with Beck and DMC.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:32 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    sadly despite both being the works of ONE, its impossible to have a crossover unless its the manga version due to the anime versions being animated by different studios, One Punch man (Madhouse), Mob Psycho 100 (Bones.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:01 13/07/2016 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    Both are shit and seem to have the same shitty nonsensical sense of humor that seems to appeal to 13 year olds only, what's so unlikely about them having a crossover together? Powerpuff and Teen Titans Go did it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I feel sad that anyone thinks the humor in this is "nonsensical."

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:38 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Sigh... So whats "good" then if this is "shit"?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's just pure weeaboo elitism. Oh no, my niche cartoon hobby is becoming popular among *rolls eyes* filthy casuals who don't even hang glorious nippon flags and bow 7 times towards the lang of the rising sun every morning so everything about this show is now garbage because it disrupts my deprived way of life.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:14 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anything remotely original? This has a phenomenal amount of talent on the animation side, and it uses the art style to it's advantage, but ultimately all of that is in service to some warmed over generic jokes anime and the world at large had done to death a decade ago.

    I'm glad people are enjoying it instead of just dismissing based on art alone, but there's nothing funny in this. They'll need to go somewhere with the actual plot instead of just rehashing dude is a fraud and the kid doesn't notice jokes a thousand more times.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:56 14/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    95% of anime appeals to 13 year olds, you snowflake.
    OPM gained such popularity in the states because its satirical nature appealed to older audiences who grew up with shounen manga/anime.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:37 13/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Mob Psycho > OPM
    One really stepped up his game, manga is amazing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:12 13/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Better than OPM

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:18 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too bad the artstyle is too similar to that unfunny shit and people will come in droves to call this one a ripoff only because the other one "came first"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:41 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Similar art style to the webcomic OPM? Are you blind? OPM looked like rough sketches at best, Mob looks like a "real" full blown manga.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:45 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Both series are from the same guy (ONE).

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:42 14/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    OPM was trash so it wasn't that hard to better than it already.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    McMaids Grace Taiwan McDonald’s
    Mob Psycho 100 Supremely Psychotic
    Taro Aso Retracts Hitler Had “Correct Motivations” Remark
    Nopan Pet Idol
    Chouzuki Maryou BBW Ero-Cosplay Queen
    Tan Ero Gallery
    TGS 2013 Companions Sexier Than Ever
    Rin & Len Magnet Cosplay Highly Attractive Indeed


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments