Tales of Berseria Revisits The Past
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 11, 2016 02:12 JST
- Tags: Namco Bandai, PC Gaming, PS3, PS4, RPG, Tales of Berseria, Trailer
A new trailer for Tales of Berseria has unearthed the past of wild heroine Velvet, an unsurprisingly sad story that will surely whet play appetites for the drama to come.
The trailer and all its revelations:
Velvet can possibly achieve revenge once Tales of Berseria arrives on August 18th for the PS4 and PS3, with the west obtaining the title sometime in early 2017 for the PS4 and PC.
Artorius/ arther is voiced by Pain himself? I laughed when he said the line "Sekai no Itami wo!"
You don't hire Kugimiya Rie for a character that dies after 2 sentences. Endboss confirmed.
i dont know about that. tales games have a long honored tradition of under used and forgettable villains.
forgettable villains? Six god generals?
Dhaos?
..No Items Evah!?
since they hire Rie chances are she will become part of the next tales of title. tos dotnw 2
Gaaah *sigh*