Street Fighter V Cammy Nipple Censoring “Blasphemous!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 10, 2016 04:33 JST
- Tags: Cammy, Censorship, Comparison, Fighting Games, Oppai, Street Fighter
Distraught Street Fighter V fans have been expressing their rage online due to a stealthy change that came with the game’s latest patch, an update that has hidden Cammy’s nipples from almost visibility under her skin-tight outfit – a subtle alteration that the playerbase apparently picked up on immediately.
The horrendous changes:
The change – while subtle – has shocked no one, considering the game’s other “sexually demeaning” aspects have been previously removed on more than one occasion…
Those not bothered by the ridiculous extent the developers will go to make their brutal fighting game “family friendly” can purchase the game now, with profits helpfully going to support further SJW appeasement.
Your fucking kidding me right?!?
While we're at it, how about we make a patch that removes game developers' balls...oh, wait.
Fuck the world we live in.
The I demand that Zangief and the rest of the shirtless male fighters have their nipples removed.
!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡!Equal rights¡
CENSOR URIEN'S BANANA HAMMOCK!
Yes, big, bulky cloaks for all of them. If nipples offend that much, off with them all.
And for god's sake, get Zangief some pants. The poor man is being portrayed as a sex toy.
it's one of the funniest scenes in Wreck-it Ralph.Zangief's trunks in the lost and found section.
Actually, according to SJW/Feminazi, men cannot be sexualized, so your complain is not valid.
When I read this, I was uh, (see the BL Yaoi hot gay action comic), yeah, men cannot be sexualized.
There seems to eb a lot of salty SJWs who try to justify censorship and downvote comments against it.
Exactly. Men cannot be sexualized ever, according to feminists. Funny story: Jon Snow's actor mentioned that he felt sexualized during a photo shoot once, and talked about a double standard in the industry. The feminists immediately jumped on the poor guy.
Just because these lesbians aren't into men, doesn't mean that men can't be sexualized. Good golly, Batman. They think they're running the whole world!
Actually, yes, men can be sexualized. But women have been sexualized a lot more in comparison in the history of humankind. But of course, there are assholes who twist this fact to their convenience, be it so-called-feminists or anti-feminists alike.
Someone report this to the SJW community that Capcom is turning their female characters into unrealistic Barbie doll-like models. This is the equivalent of making women everywhere feel ashamed if their nipples are showing and therefore is an attack on the female body itself!
Wouldn't that be an interesting shit show...
Let's just thanks they didn't remove bulge on men's pants.
Ironic, considering the whole "Free the Nipple" origin and basis... feminists have no problem with the nipple thingy, whereas the sjw from the internetz would censor them for the sake of morale.
SJW community now: Thank SJW God, now the child, is Saved!
Just add a bulge to Cammy's crotch and you would get your nipples back, guaranteed
I support this
The authentic trans experience is not complete without nipples.
O_o
...do want?
Hmm. Not sure if want.
1. Buy PC version
2. Install Nude Mod
3. Point and laugh at losers that bought the console version
Better, pirate the game and no support the game and that kind of things, and then use the patch.
>giving crapcom your money
>ever
i point and laugh at you
Its seems silly to compliant about such a minor change
BUT its ridiculous to have done it in the first place, SJW are too intrusive in everything, but companies listen to them for some reason
It would seem that they don't understand that those people are not their customers
It may seem silly, but its a matter of time before it start getting to the point where what they're censoring ISNT silly to get upset over but it's already to late because it would become normal procedure.
I say speak up now over small stuff before it starts effecting stuff you actually care about.
And you show your paranoia flawlessly. How about people actually WAIT to see if that happens so you don't piss off the wrong people & ensure it happens like a self-fulfilling proficy.
Are you actually trying to justify censorship like an idiot and then say it is ok to be anti-censorship so you do not piss off people that will censor more? Your argument for censorship is more censorship.
Japan loves censorship
LOOOL~
Censorship has become a core American value as of late
millennials are sensitive people
Better that than being an emotionally unstable child that cries over inconsequential garbage....much like yourself.
A clear case of pot calling the kettle black if I've ever seen one.
Have you not seen Senran Kagura? Do you even know WTF are you even talking about?
In all fairness, Japan does censor a lot of western games that contain nudity and violence.
Yeah, to appeal to Western interests.
Thing is Xseed/Marvelous aren't pretend virgins that's why their awesome! :)
Alright!!! Hot Diggity Dog!!! YAY!!!
Despicable. Will not buy.
Good because you don't DESERVE to play it anyway for such a meaningless reason. There are FAR BETTER reasons to not buy SF5 kid.
Spot the selfish asshole who insults anyone who cares about stuff they personally don't.
Real fucking constructive.
So much drama. Wow.
erowashing?
this is so retarded, for both parties.
it almost completely unnoticeable, no one should be complaining about this and they shouldn't have bothered changing it.
Are your really trying the whole, "justifying censorship of small things that no one should ever complain about." That is double think.
This is such a baffling, insignificant and dumb change. Who the fuck even noticed Cammy's nipples? Most people probably didn't even notice. Not only that, it's inconsistent with some of the other costumes, like Laura's underboobs. Capcom continues to have no idea what they're doing, and they feel that small changes like this will somehow appease the sensitive crowd. Said crowd probably wouldn't have even bought Street Fighter V in the first place. They only like to complain about stupid shit like this.
I strongly doubt anyone complained about Cammy's nipples, however.
Kinda reminds me of how Tokyo Mirage changed so much, and left a ton of dialogue untranslated.
Localization priorities, man.
Fuck this shit its going too far. Day of the noose when?
Fuck you Capcom, and fuck you too Artefact/Rift, fucking censorship apologists
Who's provoking this? There's probably something really wrong going in for this to happen.
First the Mika thing and reducing bounciness of Chun Li; now this? I am actually glad I didn't purchase the game.