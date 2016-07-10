Distraught Street Fighter V fans have been expressing their rage online due to a stealthy change that came with the game’s latest patch, an update that has hidden Cammy’s nipples from almost visibility under her skin-tight outfit – a subtle alteration that the playerbase apparently picked up on immediately.

The horrendous changes:

The change – while subtle – has shocked no one, considering the game’s other “sexually demeaning” aspects have been previously removed on more than one occasion…

Those not bothered by the ridiculous extent the developers will go to make their brutal fighting game “family friendly” can purchase the game now, with profits helpfully going to support further SJW appeasement.