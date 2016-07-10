Ange Vierge Bathes Sensuously
- Date: Jul 10, 2016 17:23 JST
The first episode of TCG-gone-anime Ange Vierge has wasted no time delivering an abundance of sexy bathing service to watchers, perhaps one of their few means of attracting the attention of individuals who are not already fans of the TCG.
Omake:
Another "wait for bdrips to watch" anime.
yuri at it's best. girls hanging out naked and taking a bath together. beautiful, just beautiful.
With the Blu-ray and enough bath time one can touch him self
hmmm... another show sent to the BD batch burner to avoid epileptic attacks from so many mysterious beams of light...
...on the plus side, it does seem worth watching for more than just the fan service...
Wow Gundam G. SHHHHHIINNNING! NIPPLE!
What happened now? Are the Blurays uncensored?
Uncensored BD, or will Tien still have a job with his Solar Flare?
FUCKING 12 EPISODE BITCHES!!!!!
I liked the one with the big tits.
What's with all these lensflares?! Did JJ direct this?!
Pretty sure this is a please-buy-the-bds-to-see-nipples premier. 75% of it is a yuri bathhouse fanservice. From what I am hearing, the AT-X airing will still be censored.
With Ange in the title, they'll just have nippleless boobs in the BD.
ugg.. shit.. why the fuck do they release this shit! 80% of the show censored since they run around naked almost the entire episode and it's fucking censored! not even worth airing. What crap.
So what this is suggesting, is that I should wait til BDs come out before attempting to watch.
You could always rent the censored version from Crunchyshit like a good little cuck?
You wish you could be a cuck instead of a lonely virgin who will never feel the touch of a woman.
On /a/ it's become a regular swear word with adaptive meaning.
isn't that just a shortened version of cuckold?
seems there's not much of a difference, neither one is actually touching a women... (though i guess one is by choice)
Have people actually agreed what that made-up word means now?
You mean "cuck". "Virgin" has a definition.
>Wearing ribbons and hairpins in the bath.
J.J. Abrams approves!
That censoring is a cheap motivation for every 15 year old kid to get a DVD/BR copy of that shit.
Imagines if the BDs are still censored. That would be a major troll.
It's happened before. Remember Sankarea until the screaming started and they re-issued it.
C'mon, the Japanese aren't like Funishitstain.
and you're going to end up getting it anyways, so what's your point?
My eyes hurt