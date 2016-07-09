RSSChannel

Top 20 Most Riveting Police Anime

Ranking connoisseurs have attempted to ascertain the most captivating anime of the police-sleuthing genre, causing some older and more obscure gems to finally get their chance to shine for once over modern titles.

1. Kochikame

2. Psycho-Pass

3. Mobile Police Patlabor

4. You’re Under Arrest

5. Ghost in the Shell

6. Mirai Keisatsu Urashiman

7. Wild 7

8. Brave Police J-Decker

9. Top Secret ~The Revelation~

10. Samurai Flamenco

11. Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

12. Inspector Gadget

13. Bomberman B-Daman Bakugaiden V

14. Jin-Roh

15. Hyper Police

16. Tenchi Muyo! GXP

16. Birdy the Mighty

16. Appleseed

19. Armored Police Metal Jack

20. Heisei Policemen!



