Top 20 Most Riveting Police Anime
- Date: Jul 9, 2016 04:14 JST
Ranking connoisseurs have attempted to ascertain the most captivating anime of the police-sleuthing genre, causing some older and more obscure gems to finally get their chance to shine for once over modern titles.
1. Kochikame
2. Psycho-Pass
7. Wild 7
8. Brave Police J-Decker
9. Top Secret ~The Revelation~
10. Samurai Flamenco
11. Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
12. Inspector Gadget
13. Bomberman B-Daman Bakugaiden V
14. Jin-Roh
15. Hyper Police
16. Tenchi Muyo! GXP
16. Birdy the Mighty
16. Appleseed
19. Armored Police Metal Jack
20. Heisei Policemen!
Good to see Hyper Police in this list.
Was something lost in the translation?
Where the fuck is Burn-Up W and Burp-up Excess?
Also how the fuck did Inspector Gadget get on this list?
Dude most of 80's cartoons were actually anime. they were animated in japan, and just look at the quality they had compared to 90's cartoons that were not animated in japan. just compare Power puff girls, or cow and chicken, vs Dungeons and dragons or whatever dic cartoon you like.
I wasn't dissing IG. I loved it as a kid and Penny was probably my first 2D crush (the first one I can remember anyway). I was just wondering how it got on the list.
I´m guessing it´s because TMS animated most of first season, and Shingo Araki (of Saint Seiya fame) made the animation designs for the original series.
Burn-Up sucks, that's why. And Inspector Gadget was fun... Also, I assume the Japanese like Penny. You know, cause she's a loli that solves crimes and has dressed in skimpy bikinis... I'm not kidding about the last part.
Good point. We need more Penny.
Also, she got tied and gagged quite a bit. No kinbaku or anything overtly sexual, but still, probably some people's fetish :P
A fair recognition of Oshii Mamoru's work.
Dominion? Come on...
Is there a OVA of Dominion?
Technically the first anime was a 4 part OVA. Then you had the 6 part 'New' Dominion after that. Then there was whatever the hell that CG thing was.
No love for the A.D Police, but then, that was always their lot in life.
Pssh, Mad Bull 34!
No Inferno Cop / Space Patrol Luluco? ;)
Obviously just started watching anime last year
Obviously you stopped watching anime last year
No, moetard would have said Tenchi Muyo. That's just bad taste.
Inspector Gadget... anime???
Well, it was animated by Tokyo Movie Shinsha (same studio as Bakuon, D-Gray Man, Detective Conan, Anpanman...) with character designs by Shingo Araki (Rose of Versailles, Galaxy Express 999, Ulysses 31, Saint Seiya) so calling it anime wouldn't actually be a harebrained argument. If anime companies and staff did half of the job, it should be recognized as such.
special task forces and police are two different things.
