IdolMaster: Platinum Stars DLC Spotlighted

Bandai Namco have divulged a PV for the first “DLC catalog” associated with IdolMaster: Platinum Stars, exposing the song, costumes and other goodies present that will hopefully convince fans to give up their hard-earned cash and support the steadily growing franchise.

The DLC catalog Volume 1 PV:

New introduction videos for the game’s classic idols have also appeared:

Aspiring producers can demonstrate their skills in Idolmaster: Platinum Stars on July 28th for the PS4.