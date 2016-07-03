IdolMaster: Platinum Stars DLC Spotlighted
- Date: Jul 3, 2016 03:31 JST
Bandai Namco have divulged a PV for the first “DLC catalog” associated with IdolMaster: Platinum Stars, exposing the song, costumes and other goodies present that will hopefully convince fans to give up their hard-earned cash and support the steadily growing franchise.
The DLC catalog Volume 1 PV:
New introduction videos for the game’s classic idols have also appeared:
Aspiring producers can demonstrate their skills in Idolmaster: Platinum Stars on July 28th for the PS4.
I think this will probably be the final game with the original 765 idols as the focus. The popularity of Cinderella Girls, plus the shelf life of the original cast, probably points to a changing of the guard in the next year or two.
Only release in Japan, Taiwan and Korea.
Iori Minase's appearance looks so refined it's lovely. Then comes her squeaky voice...I just end up scratching my head...
Get it right, they release also in Taiwan and Korea in their language.
