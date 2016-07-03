RSSChannel

IdolMaster: Platinum Stars DLC Spotlighted

Bandai Namco have divulged a PV for the first “DLC catalog” associated with IdolMaster: Platinum Stars, exposing the song, costumes and other goodies present that will hopefully convince fans to give up their hard-earned cash and support the steadily growing franchise.

The DLC catalog Volume 1 PV:

New introduction videos for the game’s classic idols have also appeared:

Aspiring producers can demonstrate their skills in Idolmaster: Platinum Stars on July 28th for the PS4.



    Comment by Anonymous
    12:28 04/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think this will probably be the final game with the original 765 idols as the focus. The popularity of Cinderella Girls, plus the shelf life of the original cast, probably points to a changing of the guard in the next year or two.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:55 04/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    WTF?

    This can run on any cheap phone and the PS2. namco really are full of shit. this is a insult to the sony PS4. just like sega Miku horse-shit.

    All their sad excuse for a DLC should be free.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:45 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only release in Japan, Taiwan and Korea.
    Thanks SJW God no release in western countries. The child, is Saved!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ScottyT14
    Comment by ScottyT14
    02:24 04/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    SJWs could be wiped off the face of the earth within the next hour, and this still won't come out in the West.

    Reply to ScottyT14
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:24 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    don't worry, guys. sjws will be extinct in the future. moderate left had enough of them as well

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:44 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not. because for the fault of lovelive my macross saga be ruined, so NOT.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:46 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Iori Minase's appearance looks so refined it's lovely. Then comes her squeaky voice...I just end up scratching my head...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:46 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Announcing DLC before the game is even out is a middle finger to the fans, imo. But I bet those idol-obsessed Japs don't give a shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:54 03/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's actually fairly common with map packs, season passes, etc. the real fuck you is that this is day one dlc.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:04 04/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Cry harder, cry much much harder, you dumb weeaboo, LOL. It's a Japan only franchise. The real fuck you is the Idolm@ster series not being brought over to the Western weeb territories. You mad? :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:49 03/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Cry harder, weeb-faggot. Cry much much harder. LOL. Idolm@ster, as well as Japan, is giving out big fuck yous to all the entire Western-tard weeb population worldwide. This is obviously a Japanese market only franchise.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:27 04/07/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Get it right, they release also in Taiwan and Korea in their language.

    Currently due to SJW/Feminazi most Japan developers sure don't wanna "open the can of worms" to give western SocJusWorms distributors to "localize" their games, except game for kids.

    But almost 99.9999% of western-tard think all virtual character games are for kids, so they will censor it till no fun is allowed no matter what.

    Reply to this comment


