The cast for the live action Death Note movie currently in production by the infamous Netflix has been revealed, immediately causing much concern amongst fans considering the inevitable slew of “inexcusable” changes that will likely be pushed through, a rather common tendency for western-adapted anime…

The movie’s cast and the new names being forced on the beloved Death Note characters:

Nat Wolff as “Light Turner”:

Keith Stanfield as L:

Margaret Qualley as “Mia Sutton”:

Paul Nakauchi as Watari:

Shea Whigham as “James Turner”:

Adam Wingard has also been revealed as the director, along with Jeremy Slater as the scriptwriter – the live action Death Note film will begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2017.