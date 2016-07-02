Western Live Action Death Note Movie Unveils All-Star Cast
The cast for the live action Death Note movie currently in production by the infamous Netflix has been revealed, immediately causing much concern amongst fans considering the inevitable slew of “inexcusable” changes that will likely be pushed through, a rather common tendency for western-adapted anime…
The movie’s cast and the new names being forced on the beloved Death Note characters:
Nat Wolff as “Light Turner”:
Keith Stanfield as L:
Margaret Qualley as “Mia Sutton”:
Paul Nakauchi as Watari:
Shea Whigham as “James Turner”:
Adam Wingard has also been revealed as the director, along with Jeremy Slater as the scriptwriter – the live action Death Note film will begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2017.
A big contender to become worst adaption than Dragon Ball Evolution
Geh I sadly agree
I have just one simple rule for movie adaptations of anime:
Don't do 'em. They suck 99.9% of the time.
They just never live up to animation and comic art, where the media itself it half the fun.
your tears will never ever ever
____________EVER_______________
have the strength to pull the string of
easy money out of Hollywood
which is sold to them by Japan
And launch a trend of stupid kids writing names of other kids in a Death Note replica.
Oh wait, its already happening.
Ghost in The Shell live action starring 'Stealth Jew' Scarlett Johansson would like a word with you.
Say what you will about the GitS adaptation, but anything that gets ScarJo in skin-tight leather clothing again is okay with me. Besides, I have no high hopes for the GitS movie being good. Live-action adaptations of anime all suck.
>"anything that gets ScarJo in skin-tight leather clothing again is okay with me"
That's exactly what Hollywood does to 'put asses in seats' at the expense of tarnishing the series.
Whitewashing at its finest. But alas, horny neckbeards will have no issue as long as they have something to fap to
For the love of fuck, why can't they just leave Death Note alone? Why do they have to shit all over the franchise by making a million inferior versions?
And why must Hollywood ruin everything I love?
Because that's what they do.
And why must Hollywood ruin everything I love?[\i]
Jews.
(((They))) do it for the shekels.
To be fair though, Death Note took a shit all over itself after L died.
That was the publishers fault. They didn't want Light to go unpunished.
Rather have Hollywood than any producer from Japan. Japanese actors are the worst actors in world when it comes to live action performance.
it wouldn't be Hollywood if they ain't ruinin' everything we love
I never bought into the idea that shitty reboots or sequels in some shape or form affect the original.
For example
A: "Hey have you seen 'The Great Gatsby'?"
B: "Yeah, I really liked Leonardo DiCaprio."
A: "What are you talking about, that guy was born the year Robert Redford starred in it..?"
C: "Huh? Robert Redford was just a boy when I saw this back in 1949."
D: "You guys and all your shitty reboots, don't you even remember the original from 1926?"
But do you believe the number of people who saw the orivaginal of 1926 would in some shape increase without them reboots?
In mein opinion even terrible movies like Clash of the Titans get people interested in reading actual Greem mythology.
At worst, it doesn't and the status quo is preserved, no harm done to the original.
But they do. The originals will be harder to find and talk about. You can't just say the name and expect everyone to be on the same page. You also have to add "the original". Or even worse, "the version from that specific year". Because nobody you talk to even knows which is the original anymore, because there are like 60 different versions of it.
They don't affect the original source material per se, but they do affect the perspectives of both generations young and old.
Good user name, but you could just shorten it to "the good guys".
What have they ruined
dude he said everything can you not read?
bro, chill. they're adapting death note and not merely rehashing everything. Furthermore, it's Netflix, not Hollywood slather, producing it. let's see where they'll take this before we bring out pitchforks.
wtf?
A black guy to play the whitest guy... This is why hollywood ruins everything they touch. This will be another dragon ball revolution.
Damn right! >:(
Personally, I don't think ANY of the casting fit their respective roles. The black guy was just the most obvious. But I wouldn't single him all--none of these people fit their characters.
But... all movies must have at least one black guy, and the whitest guy turning black is exactly the kind of affirmative action needed for a colorblind society.
You're not supposed to notice that the white guy is black, if you do, shame on you.
You're also not supposed to notice the tranny playing Mia either.
No, you are supposed the notice, but PRETEND not to notice. If you do not notice, like the French, you're an insensitive fuck.
"Jew and Black co-stars"
Again as expected
I'm surprised this cliche has never been brought up before.
Like clockwork, man...
The movie is going to be total shit.
The goy knows! nervousmerchant.jpg
Fuck off butthurt nazi.
Why is it fine to bash every other race while it is absolutely forbidden to bash the jews?
Shouldn't Jews be in the religion category,.. not race?
WAAAAHH ANTI-SEMITISM!!!!!
^Absolutely this.
And speaking as a bit of jew this whole thing sounds like a fucking nightmare.
Light Turner? Nice goof Hollywood. Can't wait to see who is cast as Ryuk--- oops I mean "Lenny 'Average-joe' Charlie".
>I see no reason to spew hatred towards Jews
>Ah, yes: "Reapers"
Sorry, probably more like "Wings Charlie" actually.
Whoops! Sorry for the double-post. The first one oddly didn't show up at first, so I wrote it again.
I see no reason to spew hatred towards Jews. I'm sure some anime fans equally disappointed about this movie are Jewish.
I'd target Hollywood's ultra-liberals more than merely Jews. Ever-PC super-liberals ruin everything--and come in all colors.
I see no reason to spew hatred towards Jews. I'm sure some anime fans equally disappointed about this movie are Jewish.
Besides, I'd target Hollywood's ultra-liberals more than merely Jews. Ever-PC super-liberals ruin everything--and they come in all colors.
Whitest anime character becomes black...this just does not compute.
I'm surprised Misa isn't played by a man.
Samuel Jack is feeling sad.
(google samuel jackson death note)
I'd be okay with Jackson playing L. But only if he's wearing that wig.
Samuel L. Jackson is always the exception. I'd pay to see him play any role. lol
Hell, he can play Jesus and I'd go see it. That's actually be kinda awesome.
"Be of good cheer, motherfuckers! I'm dyin' for yo' sinful asses!"
Hahaha!
So true, how epic that would be.
Is this a joke? Who are these people? I've never heard of or seen any of them before. Took me a while to figure out who the fuck "James Turner" is supposed to be.
Not being racist or anything, but it already looks like another poor attempt at pandering to "diversity".
I so fucking feel you mate!
This cast is a bad joke, neither of them fit any of the roles, in the anime.
This is typical Netflix Cashgrab tactics at work here!
Whats the point in making a live action version to begin with?
Ask the japs. They made around ten of them.
Japanese live-action was already garbage (like all live-action they do).
A good part of the anime is the characters thoughts which they just ignored on the japanese version. I assume this will be the same.
"Not being racist" too late
Yeah, it's funny. Folks are losing their shit over the black guy, when I'm like, "NONE of these fuckers fit their roles!"