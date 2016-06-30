The emergence of “Monmusu! Reverse R*pe Academy” (created by the ever revered Dieselmine) has given players the opportunity to be sexually devastated by a multitude of stunning monster girls, an offer that any potent male would likely take without a moment’s hesitation.

The game follows the protagonist’s sexual adventures as the only male in a school full of beautiful monster girls, naturally subjecting him to the urges of the well-endowed girls and bound to make more warped players incredibly jealous in the process.

Monmusu! Reverse R*pe Academy is fully-voiced and can vigorously molest players now.