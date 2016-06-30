Monmusu! Reverse R*pe Academy “A Monster Girl Paradise!”
The emergence of “Monmusu! Reverse R*pe Academy” (created by the ever revered Dieselmine) has given players the opportunity to be sexually devastated by a multitude of stunning monster girls, an offer that any potent male would likely take without a moment’s hesitation.
The game follows the protagonist’s sexual adventures as the only male in a school full of beautiful monster girls, naturally subjecting him to the urges of the well-endowed girls and bound to make more warped players incredibly jealous in the process.
Monmusu! Reverse R*pe Academy is fully-voiced and can vigorously molest players now.
The term "reverse rape" is a pet peeve of mine. Rape is not restricted to a gender. There's no such thing as reverse rape. It's just more regular rape.
There is no such thing as reverse rape... in reality. Reverse rape is used in fantasy fetish porn. Basically it's just another term for "femdom." Don't think too hard about it.
Feminists and SJWs aren't the ones that came up with the term "reverse rape".
Reverse Rape = Consensual Sex
Its more like welcomed rape.
Well, this is certainly different...in many ways.
I can't understand the appeal of this.
I feel like the catgirl's face just isn't right. A very poor attempt imo. Otherwise, this game is right up my alley.
This should be H-animated for ep.12 each monster girl raping the virgin boy.
This doesn't look like reverse rape. Just normal hentai sex
What's the girl-with-dragon-heads-for-shoulders supposed to be? Queen Ghidorah?
I think it's a chimera girl
Only ones I really noticed was Green girl versions of to-luv ru chars
Why is it that every depiction of a cyclops in anime always has a GIGANTIC eye? A single big eye wouldn't let you see any better than two smaller ones; if anything it'd make you more sensitive to bright light. We have two eyes for depth perception, not resolution.
Because a bigger eye is much more moe, duh.
Also, in Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou, they make it a point to say that Manako's eye is sensitive to light and that bugs and allergies are quite troublesome. So, they at least put some thought into the design.
O rly? Tell me then… Where is, exactly, her brain?
Cuz all the room inside her skull seems to be taken by that eye…
(Also, why does she have two eyebrows? They look weird above one eye.)
because the japanese cyclops always has a big eye.
Looks like a fun place to be. Unless you are the janitor.
Remember, rape is only bad when men do it to women.
Wow, you sound like an incredibly thin-skinned little piss-ant. Who the hell uses hentai as a basis for this kind of issue anyway? smh
I think what he means is that SJW's and feminists generally have a problem with hentai animes and ero-games in which women are raped, such as Rapelay. They'll deem anyone who's a consumer of the aforementioned genre as a monster and will go as far as to ban the content even though no one is being physically harmed because of it. And when the roles are reversed and the male character is raped (as rare as it is, it does happen) there's no outcry or banning.
this is like if the monster musume girls decided they'd had enough in the closet/pansy-ass BS from the male protagonist and just wanted to fuck him,lol
Since when does being kind make you a pansy? The dude is actually pretty reliable in the manga.
well maybe we will see this in English one day...One can dream.
Reverse rape only works when:
How sex works:
-If just the man enjoys it, it's rape
-If both parties enjoy it, it's rape
-If just the woman enjoys it, it's anime
Proud macho-guys like that will never accept not being fully in control of the situation, nor will they like being treated like a sex object. One assumes reverse-rape is impossible because hey, free sex, right? In truth it's not sex, it's the power trip from being in control of sex with a bunch of women. That's the fantasy, and it's one impossible when monster girls are stronger, sexually dominant, and are under no illusion that the man is anything but a sex toy for them to use as they please.