Bakuona Onahole Parody Rides Hard
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jun 12, 2016 19:45 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Bakuon!!, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery
An onahole parody featuring buxom motorcycle girl Suzunoki Rin of Bakuon!! has arrived in the form of the cleverly named “Bakuona“, sure to accentuate the erotic fantasies that users may have for the seductive blonde and likely contributing to Japan’s rapidly declining birth rate.
Supplemental omake:
The Bakuona onahole can satiate the lusts of buyers now.
Ordered. Rin FTW!
Omake1: Busco a Jacq's
It's a good day, dead fags, raped girl dumped in the river, President Trump will win in a landslide, a good day!
Not a good day until you and everyone like you dies an unimaginable, horrible, violent as fuck death. Eye for an eye, wrong for a wrong, it'll all come back to you in the end when your last breath fades.
Ignore the edgy troll.
funny how some people define "wrong"