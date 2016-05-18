Musaigen no Phantom World BD “Too Hot For TV!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 18, 2016 04:11 JST
- Tags: Comedy, DVD Extras, Image Gallery, Kyoto Animation, Oppai, Phantom World
The 2nd BD for Musaigen no Phantom World has offered an animated short featuring the pitiful protagonist’s sexual delusions, with each of his feisty female friends making a stunning entrance and giving buyers quite the relatively naughty treat.
Omake:
No Kurumi, No Buy!
agreed, don't listen to the close minded prudes!
PEDOPHILE!!!
PEDO
They failed to make a proper animation of those scenes that are basically the most interesting things int hat show
Honestly, this show is a lot better and more cleverly written than people give it credit for. Look for the sublte clues that KyoAni is addicted to hiding and the story is actually kinda sad but becomes more heart-warming as the show progresses. If anybody is interested in understanding, ask away.
All of this may be true but unfortunately couldn't penetrate the thick layer of fanservicey fetishes and harem tropes.
Personally, I didn't mind that layer and at some points found them enjoyable.
I just wish they went more in-depth with the other character development.
Considering that only 3 episodes had anything sexual going on, usually very quick, this show isn't very fanservice focused. There's barely any of that.
I am interested in your analysis.
3.And regarding the Phantoms, there's a possibility that they both do and do not exist simultaneously. As in yes they do exist but their appearance is nothing more than a illusion created out of one's own understanding. This feeds into the whole reality vs fiction aspect as I've already said that we are seeing the world through one young man's eyes and by extension Ruru, aka his "favorite childhood character" created by himself.
wasn't ruru a figment created by his mother because she couldn't be there for him?
2.Let's discuss Ruru for a moment because I think we already understand Ichijo. We all know that she is, childish, bratty, somewhat self-centered, greedy, loud and feels like a nuisance to the cast. (even if she's kinda enjoyable. lol)
If you really think about it, Ichijo is in every episode but Ruru's. But even that episode is about him even if it's not directly about him because Ruru is a part of him. Ruru wants to "grow up", though only so she can have something superficial like soda or some drink she loves. Ichijo wants to become a kid again but only because he wants something that he never could possibly have at his age anymore. That's a huge contrast between the two characters who belong to the same brain. Don't you think?
1.The show is about Ichijo himself. We are seeing this world through his perspective. And as such, most of everything we see relates back to him. from being a victim of troubled family relationships to showing that he wishes for his childhood again to even Ruru representing a side of himself that he rejects. But that also means that the scenarios are also filtered through his perspective, which is why he speaks of a scenario similar to Schrödinger's cat. Remember. He's a bookworm who turned his entire house into a personal library. Absurd, yes but is a point nevertheless. You also have to remember his age. unlike most other Harem protagonists, Ichijo is quite mature, legitimately well mannered and intelligent in comparison to the others. But that doesn't mean he doesn't get his urges. He may not be a pervert like most other Harem protagonist but he is still a teenage boy. The scenario with the hot springs reflects that.
What happened to the bubble censored beach episode?
That's a full episode on the final BD. This is just a short extra.
kids? anything above 12yo isn't a kid anymore
it's called adolescent. spelled something like that
Can 12 yo obtain a driving license?
Is it a still picture drama like from BD #1?
Gee, I can't wait for Sentai's US Blu-Ray release to leave these omakes out!
Fantasizing about Animated children is no replacement for actually having sex with real kids. It took me 8 years to figure that out but believe me it's true.
Are you implying that you have fucked a kid?
Imply nothing, he's outright saying it.
No you missed the point.
It takes him 8 years which means the kid had already grown up by the time he realized it.
Go figure what happen next.
wait,kids are watching this?
Just kids watch anime, wait...
You need 8 years? What a slowpoke.
I need 8 seconds to realize real life is different than 2D fantasy.