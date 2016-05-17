SKE48’s Momona Kito “AV Award Winner!”

Fans of former SKE48 idol Momona Kito (now known as Yua Mikami) have been reveling in her recent AV accomplishments, as she has deftly acquired the “best newcomer of the year” award courtesy of the 2016 DMM.R18 Adult Awards – her years in the idol trade having somehow prepared her perfectly for her new career.

The up and coming AV actress managed to secure the award despite possessing only a single naughty AV the prior year, truly a feat that only a branded idol could pull off.

Momona Kito’s idol life before becoming the sexually active Yua Mikami:

Naturally causing quite a commotion online, Momona Kito’s AV debut (entitled “Princess Peach“) garnered the usual degree of both praise and disgust/despair:

The charming girl has produced numerous other AVs following her debut (as previously covered) and it seems she has no intention of stopping anytime soon…

Yua Mikami’s scandalous debut (amongst her other equally lustful AV) is available to view now courtesy of top AV distributors.