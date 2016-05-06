Rondo Duo Translation Patch Fully Erect

An English translation patch for Tinkle Bell’s esteemed eroge “Rondo Duo -Fortissimo at Dawn- PunyuPuri ff” has spontaneously surfaced, a treat that will likely have admirers of the futanari genre overjoyed now that they can understand the game’s scintillating premise and story – traits that are usually negligible for most eroge.

The fan patch was accomplished by mostly a single individual at no cost other than the sweat of his brow; some screenshots and a few of the eroge’s phenomenal animations can be seen below:

The luscious Rondo Duo’s sexual endeavors are available now via DLSite, with the English translation patch on offer for free.