Rondo Duo Translation Patch Fully Erect
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: May 6, 2016 06:03 JST
- Tags: English, Eroge, Futanari, Tinkle Bell, Translation, Visual Novels
An English translation patch for Tinkle Bell’s esteemed eroge “Rondo Duo -Fortissimo at Dawn- PunyuPuri ff” has spontaneously surfaced, a treat that will likely have admirers of the futanari genre overjoyed now that they can understand the game’s scintillating premise and story – traits that are usually negligible for most eroge.
The fan patch was accomplished by mostly a single individual at no cost other than the sweat of his brow; some screenshots and a few of the eroge’s phenomenal animations can be seen below:
The luscious Rondo Duo’s sexual endeavors are available now via DLSite, with the English translation patch on offer for free.
I was not expecting that. Might as well read through it i guess.
If it's true that Tinkle Bell is providing an english translation along with their product. I will not only happily purchase. But I will have tremendous love and respect for the company. So much I'd want to (and possibly will) purchase all their past productions.
LOL no
I like this style of animation. It looks like a "3D motion comic."
Tried the patch and it works perfectly. I had run through the VN untranslated with a little understanding, but the translation brings a whole new dimension to it. My only quibble: a couple of minor usage and punctuation errors. But given the amount of text that had to be translated, that's a very small thing indeed.
Who is the CG artist? I've always found the arts really good!
great game
5 out of five faps
fapped to this so many times, I could do it justice and actually read through it.
Animations are nice but a bit too uncanny for me. Guess I'll give it a shot anyway.
Great FUTA action going on here.. just wish they would have did uncensor patch..
Impressive that a single guy with no money could do this and it takes others a Kickstarter with many setbacks to do something similar.
Translating stuff is a pretty easy, but boring process. With enough free time and determination anyone can pull it off.
The tricky part is licensing and stuff, but who cares if your a pirate-translator?
It takes a lot of courage and determination to produce erotic contents, of course we need talent in the artistic department as well. Most people using kickstarter only have ideas but lack the experiences or talents involved.
FINALLY. It's more fun to know what their actually saying,
they're
Wow just wow. Look at boobs. Don't look below.
A winrar is he.
this looks really good. dayum. time to fap.
this is a good one and now with eng translations makes it even better
Get back to me when it's uncensored. No offense to the guy who poured all that effort into this, more power to him, but I don't want to sit through it all again for pixels.
Why do you even want to see uncensored dicks?
Because not everyone who plays H games is a dude?
Get back to you?? Who do you think you are anyway?
If you're so talented yourself, then go and create an uncensored patch yourself, oh don't forget to include your real name as credit, let's see how your family or friends feel about you doing such "job" and then get back to us.
Good luck waiting for ever then as the possibility of that is near zero now with this patch released.