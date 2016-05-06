Resident Evil’s Masachika Kawata on New vs Old
Date: May 6, 2016
The next entry into Resident Evil‘s 20th anniversary interview series has featured franchise producer Masachika Kawata as he discusses the goals and themes held for the various different games, bound to incite further rage between those who prefer the new games and those who prefer the old…
Masachika Kawata’s interview:
I have been playing Resident Evil since it first came out in 1996. I was 7 years old at the time. From the very 1st to the last. The only problem I have with the 4-6,ORC,Dead-Aim 1 and 2 is that it was too action-packed. There wasn't a feel of horror behind any of them. More along the line like playing SOCOM games. Where was the horror? Where was the true fear at that we experienced from 1-3?
Maybe go back to the beginning and re-do that but add more fear, horror and down-right scare the F out of you genre back into Resident Evil. Then it will be selling by the tens of millions again.
Wow, you outright admitted to be a minor when you first played the game, and thankfully you did not try to mimics anything otherwise angry parents would have caused a stir, then the media caught wind of it and exaggerate it.
I'm glad that you only came out to say this when you are already an adult at 20 year-old because we're currently living in a age where social medias is the power tool for SJWs or those feminist groups to abuse their "authorities".
Didn't everyone play Resident Evil in first grade back in the days?
You can't really do with people want the same characters to still be in the series. Especially the ones that have had years of experience with everything that's happened in through out the entire timeline. The same characters deal with all this crap on a daily basis now so nothing really scares them anymore. Surprise yes but not scare. But if you take out the same characters that have been in the series this whole time people end up bitching about that and its not the same without them. There really is no win win with the type of people that just have to bitch about every little thing in games now a days. I've played the Resident Evil series since it first came out and for me personally Im fine with how things have turned out. Being able to see the characters grow into what they are now and be all badass about it is great. I mean being in these situations has pretty much desensitized them to the point that its just another day pretty much.
Why does it have to be the same characters? Resident Evil 2 used new ones.
Opening up the series to a wide audience is why it went to fucking shit, morons.
This series used to sell ~10 million copies and you lost that by doing your "wider audience" shtick
Focus on making the best game you can instead of trying to NOT make a resident evil
This is the same song SE uses with his franchises, they continue claiming the times has changed the audiences has changed and therefore the games had to change to please those audiences, but their flagship franchises continue underperforming on the market and getting lot less and less attention (between critics, betweens fans and even in sales).
I whole-heartedly agree. By trying to get -every- audience they diluted their game's raw experience. Make a great game first by focusing on what the PLAYERS want and you'll get the massive/wider audience you wanted. Look at Dark Souls; I had no idea of it's existence until the advertisements for DS3 were being thrown left and right.
ZUN is a good example of this. He's making what HE likes and he's doing pretty well.
They are just doing thins on a business standpoint, just how many long-time fans are there left after about 20 years of this franchise is what I'm concerned about if the company belongs to me. While it is a safe bet to focus on the older fans to rake in the sales but ultimately, the figures doesn't add up to much since every company have to deal with competitions from their rivals.
still waiting for re2make
All this marketing stuff is bullcrap. Capcom never did a "true" Resident Evil game that didn't sell well. It went downhill just when they tried to add more action "hollywood-ish" stuff starting from RE5.
Then, take SquareEnix for example. FF went downhill since they started experimenting with FFX-2. Yeah, I know XIII still sold well enough, but it could be sooo much better if they just forgot their "innovation" bullshit and just kept delivering the same good old gameplays from FFVI-X era.
I like how theres a wallpaper of devil may cry on his computer during the resident evil interview
I'm betting a single explosion packed quick-time cinematic from RE6 probably blew past the entire budget of the first PS1 game.
I love RE1-2-3-4. RE5 is okay. RE6 thrown to garbage bin.
4 was a masterpiece. The only imperfections I could think of were the escort mission sections.
5 could have benefited from not forcing the use of such a terrible AI companion in single player. Multiplayer was alright. This game was barely Resident Evil anymore though.
6 was Resident Evil in name only.
Resident Evil 4 is still a Resident Evil only in name. The whole formula changed too much.
"6 was Resident Evil in name only."
Well, back in the day 4 was considered a Resident Evil in name only, the only difference is that it was great.
RE4 is a Resident Evil game in name only, simply because it went away from the survival and horror aspect and went to be a pure action game with one of the RE characters....
6 Is the same, it wanted to be a RE game, but failed because it disregarded what made the RE games so loved and continued with the useless action concept.
It was a great game and i actually loved how the story was told and how they overlapped with the others, but it was still not a Resident Evil game...