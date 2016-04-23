RSSChannel

Sadako vs Kayako Trailer Truly Horrifying

SadakovsKayako-Trailer2-1

SadakovsKayako-Trailer2-2

SadakovsKayako-Trailer2-3

The newest terrifying trailer for “Sadako vs Kayako” has provided another glimpse of its legendary horror icons throwing down, leaving some hopeful that the movie will retain a horror theme and not be too consumed by action movie staples…

The fairly frightful trailer:

Sadako vs Kayako will unleash its gruesome duel on June 18th.



