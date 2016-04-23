Sadako vs Kayako Trailer Truly Horrifying
The newest terrifying trailer for “Sadako vs Kayako” has provided another glimpse of its legendary horror icons throwing down, leaving some hopeful that the movie will retain a horror theme and not be too consumed by action movie staples…
The fairly frightful trailer:
Sadako vs Kayako will unleash its gruesome duel on June 18th.
Finally that's i waiting for this movie.
No to mě poser, to je pecka!!!
can we have fan art of Freddy and Jason double date Sadako and Kayako
I really hope it comes out and is good. who else would be a good Evil vs Evil match up? No reusing the already used ones.
A ghost that haunts a ghost. Hauntception.
What's this?
Never seen anything like .. this before.. Is it some kind of black box?
it just like horror movie "freddy vs jason" movie 2003
Saw vs Hostel is next!
Slender vs Jeff
The Hills have Eyes vs Texas Chainsaw Massacre
I just hope one of their mothers aren't named Martha.
I want to make a Jason vs Freddy joke here, but I can't quite make it sound interesting.