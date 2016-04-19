Shinjuku Station Reveals “All Yu-Gi-Oh Cards Ever!”
The incoming advent of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: The Dark Side of Dimensions has prompted a promotional campaign to emerge at the urine soaked maze that is Shinjuku Station, with all 7649 trading cards (from 1999 to 2016) in the famous franchise lining the station’s commercial board for all ravenous fans to gawk at (and hopefully not steal).
The movie will begin its duels sometime in 2016.
Man that brings memories.
omg those are real ones, sealed one by one?
I thought it's a fucking poster or something.
can I have a foto of the locks, please?
The question is however how thin that glass is.
Pokemon cards or Yu gi oh?
Too bad there's not enough cards to do an "it's over 9000" joke. :P
"The movie will begin its duels sometime in 2016." aka this saturday (April 23) :p
If they had this in America, every card would be stolen within 24 hours.
i can spend the whole day on it
And let me guess: less than 1.000 of those cards are actually useful for duels...
Wow world records of cards.
pretty sure magic the gathering have more cards than yugioh.
5617, nope
im sorry grandpa, I don't know what magic the gathering is.
is that a new suppository??
pretty sure everyone knows that...
At first, Dark Side of Dimensions looked like it was gonna be pointless nostalgiabait for people who still can't get over the fact that Yugioh exists beyond Yugi and Kaiba, but the more I see of it, the more it looks like it has actual effort put into it.
i haven't watch Yugioh beyond that, is it any good?
5D's is good (as long as you look past Card games on motorcycle bit, The MC in that series is the only one that uses bad cards statistically and actually GETS bad draws)
Pretty much the only one i would recommend.
Season 3 of GX is absolutely amazing.
7600+ trading cards (...)
Imagine someone having to invent all these, and balance them out for gameplay.
As someone who actively plays the game today, I can tell you nothing resembling "balance" is even remotely present in it
Haha balance, Good joke m8
because of rotations most tcg only have a certain amount of cards that are considered legal at any given time so they would probably only have to pay attention to the balance of around 1000 of them.
however yugioh has no rotation system but instead has a continuously updated ban list of cards that become problematic to game balance.
It's about time he got fired, 95% of YGO cards are utter garbage.
I don't know whats more bullshit. That the vast majority of cards are actually useless and has no strategic value, or Yugi keeps on winning games even though his deck configuration is the worst in the series.
I didn't realize that it was an english "poster" that was posted until I looked at it the third time. Neato.
Forget this stuff, will there be a yugioh game for the Vita or not?
I rather liked that rpg one
There is one though, it's pretty good. It's just Japan-exclusive.
So Nostalgic T-T I remember when i had 3 blue eyes white dragon when the price was about 100$ each...
Why people spend money on such things baffles me. There's better entertainment if you have the spare money for silly cards.
Silly cards may be more valuable to others than to you.
