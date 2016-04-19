Shinjuku Station Reveals “All Yu-Gi-Oh Cards Ever!”

The incoming advent of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: The Dark Side of Dimensions has prompted a promotional campaign to emerge at the urine soaked maze that is Shinjuku Station, with all 7649 trading cards (from 1999 to 2016) in the famous franchise lining the station’s commercial board for all ravenous fans to gawk at (and hopefully not steal).

The geeky promotion:

The movie will begin its duels sometime in 2016.