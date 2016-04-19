RSSChannel

Let It Die Trailer Unforgettably Fierce

LetItDie-Trailer-1

LetItDie-Trailer-2

LetItDie-Trailer-3

The eccentric Suda51 has unveiled a trailer for his upcoming PS4 title “Let It Die“, divulging some rather gruesome action scenes but no actual in-game footage – and already seeming to exude an abundance of Suda51’s well-known weirdness and humor.

The bloody good trailer:

Let It Die will be playable at PAX East and has yet to receive a release date.



