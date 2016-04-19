Let It Die Trailer Unforgettably Fierce
The eccentric Suda51 has unveiled a trailer for his upcoming PS4 title “Let It Die“, divulging some rather gruesome action scenes but no actual in-game footage – and already seeming to exude an abundance of Suda51’s well-known weirdness and humor.
The bloody good trailer:
Let It Die will be playable at PAX East and has yet to receive a release date.
That building at the start there reminds me of Get Backers, actually.
.... ok the got me, color me interested
Looks dope!
Hokuto no ken of god of war ?
