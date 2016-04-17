RSSChannel

New trailers have risen from the grave for the soon-to-arrive zombie romance visual novel Undead Darling, acquainting potential players with some of the game’s lively zombie girls to perhaps aid those interested in deciding which cute cadaver to hunt after first.

The zombified trailers:

No official release date has yet been revealed.



