Dead or Alive Ero-SFM Doubly Dirty
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Apr 12, 2016 04:41 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Dead or Alive, Fetish, Image Gallery, Oppai, Source Filmmaker
Onagi has resumed his sexual exploits with the sensuous Dead or Alive series, this time subjecting the buxom Ayane and Kasumi to the erotic mayhem while featuring some brief dialogue to establish the “plot”, an innovation that some might believe the animated short could do without.
Shit tier.
Nooo anaru too boring :P
Seriously. I wonder if/how much those amateur voice actors are getting paid to do this shit. XD
Zack is voiced by the animator himself :)
Shitskin
HITOMI.
Do it.
Too old. I'm not into grannies.
that product placement
I dont know what's ruined DOA for me more, Marie Rose or SFM. It used to be my favorite series and had my favorite characters, until I saw them with dicks and getting screwed by horses.
oh god
>miscegenation.
I can't understand that cuck fetish.
It was hot. But the voices were just not doing it for me. The acting was terrible, and all I could here during the sex was Kasumi's muffled up moans over Ayane's silent as hell voice. I get that he was trying to do something different like lip syncing, and it is his first time doing it. I just think it was better without the first half of it.
No!...because Not is Not!!!!
I'd take this a million times over the last one though, hands down. last one had date-rape implications and possible severe partner injury fucking everything up. this is a lot better than that one.
the Ayane wasn't bad at all, just next to two people botching things for her by not taking the role seriously enough. actually fairly decent at the condescending, sarcastic girl role (though the microphone being crap is nerfing her). decently convincing and leagues above her "coworkers",... if you can call this level of voice botch "working". the "deal with it" was actually pretty cool sounding and easily spammable as a meme (had the sex been more fucked up in this that clip would spread like AIDS).
the Kasumi is nightmare fuel,... while her standard and angered explaining voices are workable and decently sound like Kasumi should she sucks at showing other emotions in any way shape or form. trying much too hard to be cute when the proper emotion is impatience and slight annoyance and or shock. came across as whiny, plus she sounded like she gave a blowjob to a helium balloon instead of to Zack. sound like a person for fuck's sake,... I've had cigars put out on the back of my neck that felt better (though her moan voice isn't too bad at all. though needs to breathe heavier). moral of the story, it pays to rehearse.
that is Zack's grandpa,... not Zack,... which is inexcusable for such an easy role, though his "damn" gets the point across. stop being a geezer and talk better. needs much more energy and to be more flustered and sound more bemused. (naked on a laptop made me laugh though. very funny image.)
the sex was a bit robotic. faces barely moving at all and in highly abnormal looking ways. plus lots of face hiding techniques. hips move decent but very liner (though not unworkably so). protip: if you can't figure out what to do to make your eyes look sexy them just close them,... closed eyes speak volume and are cheat codes when animating.
Wat???
da fuck is this?
faggotry??????
You really needed to write an essay on this, huh?
Kasumi's voice wasn't too great, agreed. Her Harley is better. Here's her blog, if you want to check out her other work.
http://zerodiamonds.tumblr.com/
Awful, oh my
Is categorized "SS", Super Shitt.
Ahhhhh ok no.....really who horrible work.