Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


Dead or Alive Ero-SFM Doubly Dirty



    22 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:03 12/04/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Shit tier.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:57 13/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nooo anaru too boring :P

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:23 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seriously. I wonder if/how much those amateur voice actors are getting paid to do this shit. XD

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:15 13/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Zack is voiced by the animator himself :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:41 12/04/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Shitskin

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:19 13/04/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    HITOMI.
    Do it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:28 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too old. I'm not into grannies.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:50 13/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    that product placement

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:18 22/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dont know what's ruined DOA for me more, Marie Rose or SFM. It used to be my favorite series and had my favorite characters, until I saw them with dicks and getting screwed by horses.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:28 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh god

    Avatar of DarkWisdom
    Comment by DarkWisdom
    10:06 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    >miscegenation.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:19 14/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can't understand that cuck fetish.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:53 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It was hot. But the voices were just not doing it for me. The acting was terrible, and all I could here during the sex was Kasumi's muffled up moans over Ayane's silent as hell voice. I get that he was trying to do something different like lip syncing, and it is his first time doing it. I just think it was better without the first half of it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:47 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    No!...because Not is Not!!!!

    Avatar of Lindsey
    Comment by Lindsey
    10:53 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd take this a million times over the last one though, hands down. last one had date-rape implications and possible severe partner injury fucking everything up. this is a lot better than that one.

    the Ayane wasn't bad at all, just next to two people botching things for her by not taking the role seriously enough. actually fairly decent at the condescending, sarcastic girl role (though the microphone being crap is nerfing her). decently convincing and leagues above her "coworkers",... if you can call this level of voice botch "working". the "deal with it" was actually pretty cool sounding and easily spammable as a meme (had the sex been more fucked up in this that clip would spread like AIDS).

    the Kasumi is nightmare fuel,... while her standard and angered explaining voices are workable and decently sound like Kasumi should she sucks at showing other emotions in any way shape or form. trying much too hard to be cute when the proper emotion is impatience and slight annoyance and or shock. came across as whiny, plus she sounded like she gave a blowjob to a helium balloon instead of to Zack. sound like a person for fuck's sake,... I've had cigars put out on the back of my neck that felt better (though her moan voice isn't too bad at all. though needs to breathe heavier). moral of the story, it pays to rehearse.

    that is Zack's grandpa,... not Zack,... which is inexcusable for such an easy role, though his "damn" gets the point across. stop being a geezer and talk better. needs much more energy and to be more flustered and sound more bemused. (naked on a laptop made me laugh though. very funny image.)

    the sex was a bit robotic. faces barely moving at all and in highly abnormal looking ways. plus lots of face hiding techniques. hips move decent but very liner (though not unworkably so). protip: if you can't figure out what to do to make your eyes look sexy them just close them,... closed eyes speak volume and are cheat codes when animating.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:24 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wat???

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:09 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    da fuck is this?

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:47 14/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    faggotry??????

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:15 12/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You really needed to write an essay on this, huh?

    Kasumi's voice wasn't too great, agreed. Her Harley is better. Here's her blog, if you want to check out her other work.
    http://zerodiamonds.tumblr.com/

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:08 12/04/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Awful, oh my

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:56 13/04/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Is categorized "SS", Super Shitt.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:44 13/04/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Ahhhhh ok no.....really who horrible work.

