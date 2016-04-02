RSSChannel

Fury-inducing action RPG Dark Souls III has obtained a ghastly animated trailer from Eli Roth (the man responsible for the grotesque films known as “Hostel and Cabin Fever”), sure to generate even more attention for the game, albeit likely in the form of disgust due to the sickening visuals.

The haunting trailer:

A behind-the-scenes video:

Dark Souls 3 (available now in Japan) will cause frustration amongst players worldwide on April 12th for PS4, PC and Xbox One.



    Comment by Anonymous
    10:36 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    the cries of 'git gud' intensifies

    plus this shit is awesome

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:17 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fucking primitive shit that was made by degenerates

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:36 04/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Running blindly.

    No shield.

    Goddamn it, you fool.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    so it's just like the Macbeth scene in pic #2?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:27 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wait - Dark Souls is a thing in Japan..? Huh... guess it makes sense: only an asian would be skilled enough at those games from the get go.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:56 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    errrrm, u do know the series is made in japan right...?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:42 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dark Souls is made by a japanese studio called FromSoftware

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:48 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Um dark souls is a Japanese game dude.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:41 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why do you say that? The mean IQ in Germany, Poland and Austria is the same as in Japan and China. It's only in the US that East Asians seem to be smarter than whites/others.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:43 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    except they're not? nice try though.

    the few sources that have tried to estimate an average IQ for the nations of the world pretty much all put East Asia on top of everyone (averaging 100-105).

    and sorry to burst your European cheerleading bubble but according to those studies, Europe pretty much falls in line with the US (averaging between 95-100).
    yes even the 3 you mentioned.

    so no, you Europeans aren't smarter than those Americans, in fact most of you are supposedly dumber (which shouldn't be a surprise since for all its failings the US still has a better school system than all but the handful of richer European countries that politically and economically dominate and hold down the rest of Europe...)

    but back to the subject, sorry, but Asians are smarter than the average white where you are too.

    tbf, there are a few European outliers that ranked closer to East Asia (averaging ~100), but ironically none of them are the 3 you listed so....

    this btw ignores the fact that all attempts to create a listing of national IQs have been thoroughly criticized as being questionable and useless.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:27 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not sure if everything is actually related to Dark Souls 3 in that animated trailer

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:15 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    at least it is no boss rush spoilerino trailer made by pig-erinos fugtard-dinos who give us the big middle fingerino sino. If you can follow me here...ino

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:40 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Embrace the darkness and join the conversation"

    sounds like a thing only a lefty SJW would pull, but then it's Eli Roth so yeah goes without saying.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:01 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, the guy that made "The Green Inferno" is trying to appeal to SJWs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:02 03/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're such a victim, even when they aren't around you're full on SJW fever.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:18 02/04/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...what?

    Are you okay?

    Reply to Anonymous


