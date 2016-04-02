Fury-inducing action RPG Dark Souls III has obtained a ghastly animated trailer from Eli Roth (the man responsible for the grotesque films known as “Hostel and Cabin Fever”), sure to generate even more attention for the game, albeit likely in the form of disgust due to the sickening visuals.

The haunting trailer:

A behind-the-scenes video:

Dark Souls 3 (available now in Japan) will cause frustration amongst players worldwide on April 12th for PS4, PC and Xbox One.