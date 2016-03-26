King of Fighters XIV Trailer Enlists More Bruisers
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 26, 2016 19:03 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fighting Games, King of Fighters, PS4, SNK Playmore, Trailer
Another enticing trailer for King of Fighters XIV has introduced even more playable characters along with their repertoire of devastating moves, possibly causing some concern amongst fighting game enthusiasts as to whether the fighters will be unique enough to warrant playing them all.
The trailer, sporting a high degree of sexiness:
King of Fighters XIV will fight its way onto the PS4 later in the year.
