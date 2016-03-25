Hana & Meiko Cosplays by Reku Momoiro Criminally Sexy
The desirable Reku Momoiro has tackled the naughty Prison School series by dressing up as the immeasurably scandalous Hana and Meiko, exhibiting a degree of sexiness that surely anyone would be willing to see, even if it did mean serving (very hard) time.
She's got finger-toes.... and a pee fetish, but those toes are still freaky!
Those feet are an arrestable offence!
Thankfully, the boots never come off in the second set.
I thought I was the only one that was thinking that.
That´s some fucked up photoshop.
That is one sexy Meiko cosplay. Please sit on my face, Meiko.
that piss drinking stuff is something I just dont get
Its not actually pee,its just a reference to the manga.
Drinking holy water is good a way to cool off after a day of partying in the Coachella Valley music festival. Any of you attending?
one of the best hana cosplay so far
For the most part, but her fingernails bug me. Hana punches people, you can't make a good fist with nails like that.
season 2 when